The Walking Dead Season 11B finale: Here’s who died

Lynn Collins as Leah and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The dust has finally settled on the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead. And, as per usual in a show about the undead, people died.

Normally, this would be when the entire season finished as a whole but AMC has decided to bump out the final instalment with another eight episodes on top of the regular 16 episodes, so this will only be a temporary reprieve before viewers find out how the story ends.

Season 11, as a whole, has dealt with the introduction of the new group called the Commonwealth. Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) heads a lot of the hidden seedy underside of this community but the last few episodes have really started to tease out the fact that his days might be numbered.

So, did he survive the Season 11B finale? And who else went down? Keep reading to find out more.

Season 11B saw a conclusion (of sorts) for the battle between Maggie and Lance

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) has been determined to say separate from the Commonwealth, not trusting what Lance says. And, in the long run, she has been right in her assumption that nothing good would come from Lance.

In Episode 15, viewers saw Lance finally corner Leah (Lynn Collins), the person responsible for stealing the weapons from him. Instead of killing her, Lance offered her a job.

It was one that she savored too because it involved taking down Maggie, who had been responsible for many deaths in her group called the Reapers.

In Episode 16, the chase between Maggie and Leah was explored and — ultimately — decided.

This led to a defeat, of sorts, for Lance but also victories as he finally took over Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside.

Gustavo Gomez as Marco and Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Here’s who died in the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead

As to be expected, there were plenty of walkers who paid the ultimate price. But they are not the characters we are talking about here.

Instead, there was one major and one minor character who bit the dust in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead.

First up, Marco (Gustavo Gomez) was reintroduced in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. They even put him in a red shirt, thus sealing his fate.

Maggie has instigated a plan to blow up Hilltop while some of the Commonwealth guards were inside. While the plot was mostly successful, she didn’t account for Leah outside and poor Marco paid the ultimate price as a result of this.

As pointed out by TV Line, Maggie and Leah then broke off from their groups and ended up alone and in a fierce battle inside an abandoned cabin.

Things looked pretty grim for Maggie at one point or, at least for those who didn’t know that a Maggie and Negan spinoff is planned by AMC.

Lynn Collins stars as Leah in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

However, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) managed to locate them and take out Leah with a single shot.

For many viewers (myself included), this moment fell flat as Daryl simply killed his ex and moved on to escape with Maggie. There was no moment of remembrance or a pause over her body to reflect on what had passed between them.

Hopefully, this will be resolved when The Walking Dead returns for Season 11C but, for now, that death fell short for many fans.

All in all, even though Lance got a graze from a bullet, everyone else survived to fight another day and these were the only two deaths of significance in Episode 16.

Although, the episode finished with Lance flipping a coin in order to decide the fate of the people belonging to Oceanside so maybe Season 11C will premiere with a bloodbath.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.