The Walking Dead Season 11 teaser clip: Is the Commonwealth as good as it seems?

As we head into the Season 11 return of The Walking Dead, AMC has posted a new teaser clip that really ups the ante in regard to whether or not the Commonwealth is a community to be trusted.

Previously in The Walking Dead, new groups were always eyed with suspicion and there have been great reasons for that. Does anyone remember Terminus? Woodbury? The Saviors?

In the zombie apocalypse, where the humans are usually worse than the walkers, it is common sense to question everything.

Now, as the Commonwealth storyline looks set to dominate in Season 11B of The Walking Dead, it seems AMC wants viewers to question everything they see.

Is the Commonweath community good or bad?

So far, viewers who haven’t read the comics on which The Walking Dead is based only have a little of the information surrounding this community.

We’ve seen Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group taken prisoner by them, but they have been treated well after the initial analysis of the characters.

In fact, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) even found her long-lost brother at the Commonwealth. Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is also getting treatment for his thyroid cancer that he would not have received anywhere else.

So, they’re good, right?

Unfortunately, there have also been some underhanded antics. Most notably, the Commonwealth is desperate to find out the location of Alexandria.

This may merely be a desire to help them, but past history in The Walking Dead also draws viewers to think back to how Woodbury started out and how most groups appear to be helpful but usually have a hidden agenda.

In addition, they just seem too perfect to be real. It has fans on edge regarding the group’s true motives.

New teaser clip for The Walking Dead questions the Commonwealth

The new clip released by AMC feeds the paranoia regarding whether or not the Commonwealth is a safe haven.

“Is the Commonwealth really as good as it seems?” AMC wrote in the caption.

Featuring red images of characters against a white background, each character voices their concerns regarding the new community.

“There’s something else going on here,” Rosita (Christian Serratos) states.

“Is that real?” Aaron (Ross Marquand) questions. “Or is that a lie?”

“Is this place really as good as it seems?” Yumiko comments.

Meanwhile, the comments by some members of the Commonwealth don’t help matters.

“Welcome to the kill house,” Mercer (Michael James Shaw) announces.

Finally, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) gives the reassurance that “the future starts here.”

However, already he gives off a vibe akin to that of a used car salesman and not someone who can be completely relied on.

As to whether or not the Commonwealth can be trusted remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.