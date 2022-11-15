The Walking Dead Season 11 finale: When will Episode 24 air?

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Now that the shocking penultimate episode of The Walking Dead has aired, fans are desperate to find out the fate of one much-loved character.

Episode 23 saw further conflict unfolding at the Commonwealth as a few smart walkers managed to help unravel Pamela Milton’s (Laila Robins) plan to create a lockdown situation inside her community.

The usual plan is to have a herd come by so that Pamela can put the place into lockdown, forcing the residents of the Commonwealth to do as she tells them to.

However, this time, smart walkers climbed the walls and caused chaos, ultimately leading to a breach in the main gate.

Further conflict inside the Commonwealth also led to Pamela shooting and gravely injuring Judith (Cailey Fleming), leaving the episode on a major cliffhanger.

Now, viewers are desperate to find out what happens next.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead Season 11 finale will air on Sunday night

Episode 24, the 177th episode in AMC’s popular franchise, will premiere on Sunday, November 20, some 12 years since the first episode dropped on October 31, 2010.

It will also play at its usual time of 9 pm Eastern Standard Time and 8 pm Central Standard Time in the US.

Those in countries outside of the US will have to check local stations in order to confirm the usual timeslot. However, whatever time you watched Episode 23, will likely be the same for Episode 24.

Those in desperate need to find out more ahead of the Season 11 finale can check out the trailer for Episode 24, which gives a few extra details about what to expect in the last installment. However, if you want to know Judith’s fate, it looks likely that will only be revealed when the episode drops on Sunday night.

Commonwealth guards take fire in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Will Episode 24 air early on AMC+?

For those who have access to AMC+, the usual perk of this streaming service is early access to episodes of The Walking Dead.

Normally, each episode airs one week early and viewers can find out the fate of their loved ones ahead of the normal schedule because of this.

However, as pointed out by Comic Book, due to this being the last episode ever of The Walking Dead, AMC has decided to forgo airing Episode 24 a week early.

This is most likely to avoid spoilers for all fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series. In fact, early screeners are not even offered to journalists in order to keep everything under wraps before the episode drops on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.