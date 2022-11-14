The Walking Dead Season 11 finale preview: Episode 24 will delve further into the chaos at the Commonwealth

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Can you believe it? There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead. Forever.

After 176 episodes, the series will finally be wrapping things up with Episode 24 of Season 11, which airs on Sunday night.

The final part of Season 11 has dealt with the Commonwealth, a community that seemed perfect at first but is now a living nightmare for everyone involved.

Episode 23 saw the communities trying to escape the clutches of the Commonwealth, as well as a fan-favorite character getting shot at the end of the episode.

As we enter the very last episode ever, it feels like there isn’t enough time to really wrap things up completely, but I guess that is what all the spinoff series are for.

More important for now, though, is what viewers can expect to see in the final installment of the original series.

Melissa McBride as Carol and Nadia Hilker as Magna, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead Episode 24 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 24 is Rest in Peace. The synopsis is below.

"The walkers carve their bloody path across the Commonwealth. They overrun the people mercilessly and cut a deadly swath through the city. Meanwhile, Mercer is stuck in prison until Max and Princess free him. Together with Ezekiel, Maggie, and the others, he now has to fight not only against Pamela and her followers but also against the army of the walkers."

Episode 23 saw a massive herd of walkers infiltrate the Commonwealth, thanks to some smart zombies that were mixed up in the bunch that the Commonwealth guards were herding toward the community.

Normally, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) likes to have a horde sent close to the walls of the Commonwealth in order to control her people, but this time it got entirely out of hand, and now her community can see just how much of a monster she truly is as she locks the undead in with the plebs and protects the important people of her community.

Michael James Shaw stars as Mercer in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Episode 24 of The Walking Dead looks set to focus heavily on the consequences of Pamela’s actions, which also included putting Mercer (Michael James Shaw) in jail.

And while this synopsis appears to give viewers plenty of information, it still doesn’t answer some important questions like “What happens to Judith” and is Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) daughter, Coco okay?”

Of course, it seems likely that the answers to these questions will remain under wraps until the episode finally airs on Sunday night.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead trailer released for Episode 24

Along with the synopsis, AMC has also released a trailer for Episode 24 of The Walking Dead.

Once again, Judith’s fate remains hanging in the balance, but it certainly adds plenty of intrigue as to what will go down in the final installment.

The clip opens with Ezekiel (Khary Payton) rallying the masses as he attempts to get them to help him fight the undead and save the Commonwealth.

Rosita is also in a precarious situation, but she has a baby wrapped around her body, so it might reveal Coco’s fate at least.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.