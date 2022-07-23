The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes and Michonne will return in 6-part limited series

Danai Gurira as Michonne and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 8. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Ever since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) left The Walking Dead and the announcement was made by AMC that there would be a series of movies detailing his story, viewers have been eager to learn more.

Then, Michonne (Danai Gurira) found out that Rick was still alive and went in search of him, effectively removing this character from the TV series as well.

Little news came out regarding the movies but it was expected that Michonne would also feature in them.

However, in 2020, the global coronavirus pandemic hit and filming stalled on everything worldwide — The Walking Dead and its universe included.

Since then, there has been very little information released regarding this expected trio of movies and many fans were wondering if the idea was being scrapped even though other spinoffs were in development at AMC.

Now, all that has changed thanks to a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira make a guest appearance at SDCC

As pointed out by Deadline, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance during The Walking Dead Q & A panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

And, it was here that the announcement was made that the Rick Grimes movies were no longer in development. But, there’s no need to be sad because fans can expect a six-part series that will air sometime next year instead.

“I can’t wait to get my cowboy boots back on,” Lincoln said.

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott [M. Gimple] and [Andrew Lincoln], both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious,” Gurira said. “I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

Scott M. Gimple will be the showrunner for this new series and both Lincoln and Gurira will act as executive producers.

Rick and Michonne’s story will now be a limited series

The following synopsis was also provided, according to Gizmodo.

“This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

As yet, there is no further information regarding this new spinoff series and it is unclear when filming will commence. However, with an expected 2023 air date, it will most likely have fans super excited about the news.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on October 2, 2022. The Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff series will drop in 2023.