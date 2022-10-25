The Walking Dead preview: Episode 21 sees the group forced into hard labor

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Episode 20 of The Walking Dead saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) searching for their friends after they had all been taken captive by the Commonwealth.

This all came about after Eugene (Josh McDermitt) shared a private conversation of Sebastian Milton’s (Teo-Rapp Olsson) that did not put him in a good light. It also led to his death, in a roundabout way, when walkers descended on Founders’ Day.

The Commonwealth’s leader, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), now sees the entire group as a threat and has removed them forcibly from her community and has squirreled them away somewhere.

As yet, this location has not been disclosed, but Carol and Daryl did make headway when they kidnapped Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton).

Now, the fight is on to not only find their friends but rescue them as well.

Episode 21 looks intent on following this storyline further when The Walking Dead returns on Sunday night.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead Episode 21 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 21 of The Walking Dead is Outpost 22. The synopsis is below, per Carter Matt.

"The survivors track a convoy to a mysterious destination."

Episode 20 revealed that the Commonwealth has a working train and the synopsis hints that viewers might get to see it in the upcoming installment.

It also seems likely that Carol and Daryl are in charge of tracking their friends as they were the only survivors that have evaded capture so far.

A Commonwealth guard stands next to train tracks, as seen in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead trailer released for Episode 21

A new trailer for Episode 21 of The Walking Dead has also been released, which expands on what was revealed in the synopsis.

“Today is the first day of a new beginning,” a man says via voiceover at the start of the new clip.

Sounds optimistic, doesn’t it?

Except this is the Commonwealth and it looks like they have been sent away — Hunger Games-style — to toil in hard labor at some secret outpost.

“Take comfort in knowing that good people will benefit from your labor here,” the man continues.

It is also revealed in the short trailer that the children have been forcibly removed from the main group although it is unclear where they have been taken.

While it seems that everyone is now stuck in confinement, have no fear, because Daryl and Carol make their appearance, threatening to kill Commonwealth guards in their pursuit of freeing their friends.

“You want to die quick or you want to die screaming?” Daryl asks a guard.

As to how this all plays out remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.