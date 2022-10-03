The Walking Dead preview: Episode 18 sees Aaron check on Oceanside as trouble continues with Lance Hornby

Ross Marquand stars as Aaron, as seen in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Season 11C premiere for AMC’s The Walking Dead saw things getting chaotic inside the walls of the Commonwealth.

Thanks to Connie (Lauren Ridloff), the truth about Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) was out, and members of the community were now rioting.

In addition to this, Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) group was trying to stay alive as Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) tracked them with the Commonwealth army.

Luckily, Daryl had the help of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who is a face unfamiliar to the Commonwealth. He infiltrated this community and immediately got in touch with Carol (Melissa McBride), so they could help protect those inside the walls.

Carol also managed to track down Sebastian, who was in hiding, and is ready to use him as a way to get Hornsby off Daryl’s case.

So, let’s take a look at what is likely to happen in the next installment.

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead Episode 18 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 18 of The Walking Dead is A New Deal.

The synopsis is below.

“Carol makes a deal with Pamela to wipe the slate clean on behalf of her friends. Aaron, Jerry, Lydia, and Elijah get on the road to Oceanside to fill them in on a plan. The Commonwealth celebrates Founders Day.”

The Season 11B finale saw Hornsby take over Oceanside and was about to flip a coin to decide their fate when the episode concluded.

This has left fans wondering if everyone is okay there, but Episode 17 didn’t touch on their outcome at all. Finally, it looks like we will find out on Sunday night as a group travels there to fill them in on what is happening at the Commonwealth.

And, as to be expected, Carol has come through on her plan to use Sebastian as leverage to protect her people against Hornsby.

However, the newly released trailer for Episode 18 shows that this might not all go according to plan.

Laila Robins stars as Pamela Milton in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead trailer released for Episode 7

The latest clip for The Walking Dead shows what appears to be Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) negotiating on behalf of Hornsby.

“What does Pamela get out of this?” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) asks.

Daryl insists the reason is so that Pamela can save her son.

Things are still under pressure at the Commonwealth as well, with people still unhappy with Sebastion, but now, there appear to be zombies in the mix.

A scene at the end of the clip shows what looks to be a walker within the walls of the Commonwealth, but, unfortunately, viewers will likely have to wait until Sunday night to find out if this is the case.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.