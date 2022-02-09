The Walking Dead: New trailer shows Carol baking cookies — that can’t be good

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is the sweet older woman that likes to bake — well, according to people who don’t actually know her.

It is a ruse she has used in the past in The Walking Dead in order to fly under the radar and it appears to be a ploy she will enact when she arrives at the Commonwealth.

New Season 11 trailer shows Carol with cookies

With Season 11B of The Walking Dead dropping soon, AMC has started releasing some delicious teasers regarding what is going to unfold in the next eight episodes.

Recently, they included an interesting trailer featuring some familiar faces at the Commonwealth, indicating that those at Alexandria will soon wind up there. Among them, is Carol — and she’s baking cookies.

But, any fan of The Walking Dead knows that if Carol is baking, then things are not exactly as they seem.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Season 11B of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Previously, in The Walking Dead, Carol has gone complete Soccer Mom by pretending to be the perfect housewife when she moved into Alexandria. It was the perfect disguise and the members there had no idea at the start that Carol was actually a cool, calm, killing machine.

It looks like she is up to the same tricks as members of Alexandria now assimilate with the Commonwealth.

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) makes cookies in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Things look perfect at the Commonwealth

The new clip opens with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) drawing his crossbow and getting ready to meet with the approaching Commonwealth guards.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This clip has been previously shared and showed viewers that it is likely that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) spilled the beans about Alexandria’s location. However, that might not be such a bad thing as Alexandria is currently in quite a state after the last big storm.

The Commonwealth, on the other hand, is well secured and doesn’t seem to be at the risk of falling apart any time soon.

After that first introduction, the clip shows Carol with a plate of cookies. While it is not entirely clear where she is, a quick shot to Eugene at the Commonwealth, as well as a voiceover introducing the Commonwealth’s leader, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), gives viewers the impression that’s where Carol is.

Plus, AMC has previously released the above image that shows Carol leaning against a stall that clearly looks to be like the ones already shown at the Commonwealth.

Along with this, a couple more familiar — and decidedly cleaner — faces appear.

Firstly, Magna (Nadia Hilker) is shown with a tray of drinks as though she is a server at the event introducing Pamela.

Secondly, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is also shown walking down a hall. Once again, she is neatly presented and this could very well be the Commonwealth where she now resides.

There is no turning back now. #TWD’s Part 2 of 3 epic Series Finale returns February 20th or stream it one week early with @AMCPlus next Sunday. pic.twitter.com/n0voO5AuWy — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 6, 2022

Of course, until The Walking Dead returns, viewers will just have to continue to speculate on whether or not members of Alexandria wind up under Pamela’s protection — and whether or not that is a good thing.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.