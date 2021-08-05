The Walking Dead: New Season 11 trailer reminds viewers of how unique Alexandria is

A view of the windmill in Alexandria, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC has dropped another Season 11 trailer for their hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, as a part of their 11 weeks of reveals in the lead-up to the premiere of the show’s final season.

Taking a deeper look at what Alexandria has to offer, the clip gives viewers a sense of just how special this community is as its members rush to save it after last season’s Whisperers War.

The fight to save Alexandria begins in Season 11

While Alexandria is no longer under threat from the Whisperers, the community is still very much in danger.

When Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) returned in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, she inadvertently brought a new threat along with her. A mysterious — and apparently deadly — group called the Reapers have been on the hunt for Maggie, and it appears the group’s leader, called Pope, wants her destroyed.

As Norman Reedus pointed out recently, the first part of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will delve into Maggie’s story, but there is another threat as well.

Now that the Whisperers are gone, Alexandria needs to regroup and rebuild — even with the Reapers threatening.

Already, the Season 11 synopsis revealed that Alexandria is in a “struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop.”

In addition to this, the synopses released for Episodes 1 and 2 further detailed a plan hatched by Maggie that will lead a group in search of provisions when The Walking Dead returns on August 22.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Maggie reveals that Alexandria is special

The clip for Season 11 of The Walking Dead opens with Maggie revealing that Alexandria is particularly special.

“What we have, compared to everything that’s out there, it’s rare,” she states, giving the community a rare — and decidedly bleak — glimpse into the world that is far beyond their walls.

Maggie then implores that the community needs to “take back” Alexandria. At this point in the clip, it is hard to work out if Maggie is talking physically or metaphorically, and viewers will have to tune in when the series returns to find out more.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) also insists that this is their home and that they must “fight to save it,” as a vision of Judith (Cailey Fleming) training to fight alongside other children is shown.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.