The Walking Dead: New image reveals gruesome death for someone in Season 11C

With only eight episodes left of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, viewers are eager to learn everything they can ahead of the final part coming out later this year.

Season 11 Part C will be the final installment and looks set to further explore the new group called the Commonwealth.

And now, a new behind-the-scenes shot has been shared by The Walking Dead cinematographer Duane Charles Manwiller that has gotten some people very concerned that someone within the Commonwealth walls is set to die when the TV show returns.

New BTS image for The Walking Dead released

Manwiller recently released a black and white BTS shot to his Instagram account.

The picture shows a large group of the undead as they attack someone on the ground.

“Oh SNAP…… it’s not looking too good for some poor soul out there,” Manwiller wrote in the caption.

It is unclear who this person is, but, as Fansided points out, the image definitely appears to be from inside the walls of the Commonwealth community. This indicates that a breach seems inevitable in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

As for where this image is from? Manwiller also points out that the shot is definitely from a currently unaired episode.

“Camera operator Pierre O’Halloran frames up a bit of zombie carnage on an upcoming episode,” he wrote.

Who is in danger?

From the image alone it is really hard to determine who is getting chomped on in the upcoming episode.

Of course, it could be anyone — even when you take into consideration that this is occurring on Commonwealth ground.

Currently, in The Walking Dead, many of the groups are now living within the Commonwealth, and those who aren’t are still involved, so, in theory, anyone could have snuck in from the outside and are now walker fodder.

On top of that, it could also just be some random character that is unimportant to the plot and that we may not have even met yet.

However, we do have some idea of who it definitely isn’t.

Currently, there is a couple of spinoff series in development with AMC that will further expand The Walking Dead universe, and that will occur after the events that unfold in Season 11C.

Most notably, it won’t be Maggie (Lauren Cohan) or Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Both of these characters will be appearing together in Isle of the Dead, which will take place in NYC.

In addition to this, fan-favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is also safe as he will be headed to Europe to explore the zombie outbreak with his upcoming — and currently untitled — spinoff series.

Most likely, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is also safe. Originally, this character was expected to also star in the Daryl spinoff, but McBride pulled out due to location issues.

While this doesn’t one hundred percent keep her safe, Norman Reedus has hinted at the fact that Carol might join his character at a later date.

As for any further details, well, it seems most likely that viewers will have to wait until Season 11C drops in order to find out more.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.