The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan still have a ‘lot of baggage’ to unpack in the final episode

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credits: AMC/Jace Downs

While there may only be one episode left for AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, there is still a heap of spinoffs planned for The Walking Dead when the show concludes.

One of them is a Maggie and Negan spinoff, which puts together two of the most unlikely duos in the universe.

Ever since Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), the pair have been at loggerheads.

Yet, in Episode 23, Maggie overheard a conversation between Negan and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) that just may change how she feels about Negan.

During this conversation, Negan freely admitted that he knew that everyone else was worth saving above himself. This is a big step up from the character when he was first introduced and only looked out for himself.

However, according to The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Angela Kang, this pair is still set to go through a lot in the last episode before they branch off into their spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Negan and Maggie have more conflict coming

As to be expected, even though Maggie overheard a much more humble version of Negan, it appears that the pair still have a long way to go in order to be considered friends. Although, this is probably not needed heading into The Walking Dead: Dead City.

But, as for the last ever episode of The Walking Dead? There will be conflict aplenty between Maggie and Negan.

“There’s so much going on there between the two of them,” Angela Kang revealed to TV Insider.

“She still thinks about Glenn every day. They have a rollercoaster that they’ve been on together — sometimes it seems like their relationship is going up, and sometimes it crashes back down. So I think Maggie, she’s evaluating all that. Negan knows that that’s where he stands with her. Negan is the type that’s trying to make his apology via actions, but they’ve got to get through a lot of baggage in the next episode. Without saying where they end, there needs to be some things that are reckoned with, clearly, between these two.”

With all that is going on currently in The Walking Dead — and all that is promised in the final episode — many viewers are wondering how Maggie and Negan will wind up in Manhattan, where The Walking Dead: Dead City is based.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

How will Maggie and Negan wind up in Manhattan?

As yet, there isn’t really a lot of news regarding the new spinoff, and AMC seems determined to keep it all under wraps until at least the final episode of The Walking Dead airs.

However, there has been plenty of speculation so far, none of which has really amounted to much.

All that is really known is that the pair will wind up in the city, which has been blocked off from the mainland since the original outbreak. There, they will meet a group of new people.

Outside of that, fans will just have to wait until AMC drops further information regarding the new spinoff or tune in on Sunday night for the final episode of The Walking Dead in order to find out how everything unfolds.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.