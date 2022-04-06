The Walking Dead: Here’s why Lance is willing to side with Leah

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Currently, in The Walking Dead, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) has been on the hunt for some missing weapons. Previously, he blamed Riverbend and Hilltop for hoarding them, but that isn’t the case, as was learned at the end of Episode 14.

In fact, it was actually Leah (Lynn Collins) who had stolen the guns.

Then, in Episode 15, fans also learned that Lance had finally cornered Leah and was willing to offer her a job thanks to her cunning skill.

Many were left wondering just why Lance would do that. Now, the series showrunner has explained his reasoning.

Lance Hornsby is a fixer

According to Comic Book, The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Angela Kang, appeared on Talking Dead to explain why Lance sided with Leah in Episode 15.

“Hornsby is kind of like a fixer type, so he’s used to negotiating with people. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not happy that you took my guns and killed my people, but if this is where we’re at, I might as well use you to help clean up my situation,'” Kang explained.

She also suggested that Lance could see the common ground between the two characters. After all, the pair both don’t like Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and it would be to their advantage to see her out of the picture.

“If she’s already out after some of our folks, and she hates them and wants to see them dead because of the history, then he’s definitely going to make use of that,” Kang added.

Revenge is what drives Leah

Thanks to the latest trailer for the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead, it is known that Leah will be tasked by Lance to hunt down and kill Maggie.

Lynn Collins also explained that revenge is certainly Leah’s greatest motivator.

“Revenge is what’s driving Leah at this point. She’s going to keep going until her last breath,” Collins said before, also explaining Leah has undergone yet another transformation since fans first met her as Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) girlfriend.

“She wants to take everybody down, that’s what she’s gonna do. You see her transformation, even physically, from Reaper Leah to feral on-her-own Leah. It’s such a huge change.”

As to how this all unfolds — and whether she and Daryl will meet again — remains to be seen. So, viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out what happens in the Season 11B midseason finale of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.