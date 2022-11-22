The Walking Dead: Here’s who died in the Season 11 finale

Alex Sgambati as Jules, shown in a behind-the-scenes shot of Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

It has been a long time coming but the final ever episode of The Walking Dead dropped on Sunday night.

All season has dealt with the issues arising at the Commonwealth and saw a perfect society unravel as the layers were peeled back and the festering underside was exposed.

In recent episodes, various fan favorites have been jettisoned from the Commonwealth and sent to an outpost where they were forced into hard labor. On top of that, their children were taken from them and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) even went on trial after Pamela Milton’s (Laila Robins) son died.

Along with this, smart walkers that could use rocks and climb walls were introduced, which wreaked havoc on the community when a horde was brought close to the walls of the Commonwealth in Episode 23.

Once the undead were inside, all hell broke loose.

Of course, with all this conflict, there is undoubtedly a death count. So, let’s take a look at who died in Episode 24.

Behind-the-scenes shot of walkers from the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

It sucks to be a zombie in The Walking Dead finale

Surprisingly, considering this was the last episode ever to air for AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, the death count was not considerably high — unless you were a zombie, that is.

With the herd infiltrating the Commonwealth, Pamela decided to lock off a section of her community, leaving the lower-class citizens trapped inside with them.

Luckily, Mercer (Michael James Shaw), along with others, turned up to help out and the people were freed before the undead could descend on them.

Then, using probably much more fuel than required, an explosion was rigged that destroyed the walkers — and that section of the Commonwealth as well.

Dan Fogler stars as Luke in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Here’s who died in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead

While the death toll was low for humans in the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead, there were still three main people who lost their lives.

Jules (Alex Sgambati), a member of Oceanside, was the first to perish. As pointed out by Forbes, Jules was dating Luke (Dan Fogler) and had only just returned from Oceanside, where viewers learned that the Commonwealth takeover of this community was fairly brutal.

She was attacked by walkers and succumbed quickly. In the process, Luke also got caught and was bitten on the leg.

While an amputation occurred, it was not successful and poor Luke bled out. Although, at least he was surrounded by his original group of friends, Yumiko (Eleanora Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Kelly (Angel Theory).

Finally, the most emotionally taxing death occurred.

Christian Serratos as Rosita and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

This one belonged to Rosita (Christian Serratos), who had been desperately trying to locate her child, Coco.

While she finally did find Coco, Rosita also got bitten on the shoulder, meaning she would eventually succumb to the bite.

And what an emotionally charged death this one was!

At first, Rosita kept quiet and allowed life to happen around her, but Eugene worked it out. Then, she told Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who is the father of Coco.

Judith (Cailey Fleming) also worked it out before everyone else was told.

Rosita then had a relatively peaceful death surrounded by those she loved and knew that peace had been achieved at the Commonwealth.

All seasons of The Walking Dead are now available on AMC and AMC+.