The Walking Dead: Final part will see Daryl take on more of a leadership role

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

With the final installment of AMC’s The Walking Dead yet to drop, viewers are wondering what to expect in the final eight episodes.

Already, 16 episodes have aired for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, and it is expected that the final part will air later this year, most likely in October.

It seems most likely that the official Season 11C announcement will be made at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 21-24. Currently, a panel for The Walking Dead will run in Hall H on Friday, July 22, so fans are eagerly counting down the days until then in order to find out more.

However, recently, new details have dropped regarding Daryl’s role in Season 11C.

Entertainment Weekly has shared some exclusive first-look images of the final installment of The Walking Dead, as well as given some details about what viewers can expect.

Prior to this, the only image shared for Season 11C has been a behind-the-scenes shot was shared detailing what appears to be a gruesome death for one of the characters.

Daryl is set to step into a leadership role

According to The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Angela Kang, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will step up to the leadership plate when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns.

“Daryl, more and more, is being thrust into the role of a leader,” Kang said before explaining that he will be a much different leader from what viewers have seen before.

“The way he does it is different than some of the others. His style is not like Rick’s, it’s not like Maggie’s or Ezekiel’s. Daryl is Daryl. He’s not the guy who likes to give a lot of speeches. He kind of likes to do.”

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Kang then went on to explain there will be plenty more to tell of Daryl’s story than just his leadership role.

“You’re going to see Daryl have to step up in some of his decision-making in some key ways,” Kang said.

“And he’s going to be very crucial to the way all the events play out in this season. We also to remember that Daryl is a parental figure to Judith and RJ, and that’s an important part of the story as well — his role with those kids and the things that they’ll all do to protect the children of the apocalypse.”

With Daryl set to star in a spinoff series set in Europe after The Walking Dead ends, it also seems likely that this will be touched upon as well.

The gang is back together in Season 11C

Season 11B saw the main group splintered as several characters decided to move into the Commonwealth community. Others, such as Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), decided to stay independent from the much larger community.

By the end of Episode 16, it had become apparent that while the Commonwealth was a safe haven against walkers, there was still plenty of danger to be had from those in power there.

Kang has also revealed that the group will come together once more.

“In this last block, the gang is back together again, moving with a common purpose,” Kang revealed. “There’s always a particular fun that comes with that for us and for fans who like to see what happens when the group is doing their thing as a unit.”

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.