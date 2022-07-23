The Walking Dead: Emotional new trailer released along with premiere date for final episodes

Paola Lazaro stars as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Every year at San Diego Comic-Con, The Walking Dead strut their stuff and fans can expect plenty of news regarding the upcoming season.

Viewers have bittersweet feelings about this year’s SDCC as it will be the last time The Walking Dead cast and crew will gather in Hall H for the Q & A panel as the final season will drop this year.

Already, AMC has bumped out Season 11 with eight extra episodes. These final episodes have already been filmed and are ready to drop later this year.

Along with this, AMC has a variety of spinoff series set within The Walking Dead universe that will help to assuage fans with the loss of the original zombie apocalypse series.

With the show’s last appearance at Comic-Con, a new trailer was dropped — along with the premiere date for the final instalment.

Along with this, Andrew Lincoln (who portrays Rick Grimes in TWD) and Danai Gurira (Michonne) also made an unexpected appearance and announced yet another spinoff series that will feature their characters.

New trailer for The Walking Dead released

It comes as no surprise that AMC released a trailer for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead. Yet, it was still exciting news.

The three-minute clip opened with a look back across the entire show, starting with Season 1. It continued on, traversing all the seasons, reminding viewers of who they had loved — and lost — along the way.

Then, it quickly jumped into what will happen in the final eight episodes.

“Thank you for coming,” Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) said. “I hoped you would. I have a lot to say.”

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby in Season 11C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The character is in a darkened room and appears to be injured so it’s possible he has been taken captive.

Season 11B of The Walking Dead ended with Lance capturing Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, so he is already at loggerheads with everyone from those communities, which means it comes as no surprise he has been taken prisoner at some point in Season 11C.

The next part of the trailer also suggests it is Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) who is the one who wants to capture him. Once again, it’s no surprise this is the case.

The rest of the trailer then sets up more of the troubles that will unfold in the final installment of The Walking Dead — and, as to be expected, it involves the Commonwealth.

However, the very end of the clip gives up an astonishing revelation when Aaron (Ross Marquand) discusses rumors about walkers that can climb and do other things that the undead usually aren’t capable of.

Most likely, this will be the tie-in needed to get Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) to head on over to Europe in order to find out more about these “intelligent” zombies in his new spinoff series

Season 11C premiere date announced

At the very end of the clip, the announcement was made regarding when exactly Season 11C of The Walking Dead will drop.

Many fans were predicting that it would be an October start as this is the normal month that AMC premieres each new season of The Walking Dead.

And, of course, they were correct. Season 11C of The Walking Dead will premiere on October 2. That means there are only 72 days to go until we can find out what happens next.

Season 11C of The Walking Dead will premiere on October 2, 2022.