The Walking Dead: Dead City’s first-look production trailer is released

AMC has just released its very first production video for its upcoming new spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Originally known as Isle of the Dead, the new TV show will follow The Walking Dead regulars — and arch enemies — Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The duo will somehow wind up in Manhattan, which has been removed from the mainland since the original outbreak.

AMC has not yet released exactly how they will end up here and whether or not Maggie’s son, Young Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), or Negan’s wife, Annie (Medina Senghore), are joining them.

Already, viewers are speculating, and theories are being developed as to why these two important characters seem to be missing from the current promo schedule.

As of now, no promotional images have shown Hershel or Annie, and the latest clip from AMC doesn’t either.

First-look production clip released for The Walking Dead: Dead City

The teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City has recently been shared on AMC’s social media and has further whet viewers’ appetites.

It opens with Negan and Maggie in the middle of a scene where they climb a building.

It has already been revealed that Dead City will have an interesting way of dealing with the city overrun with the dead.

Mostly this will include zip lines that take the living high over the tops of the walkers below. But it looks like Maggie and Negan will have to climb before they can fly.

The clip then shares plenty of behind-the-scenes action as production continues on this new series.

Various walkers and locations are shown, but, once again, Maggie and Negan’s loved ones are absent, which has viewers wondering if both will perish in the original series, which currently has only three episodes left before its conclusion.

Of course, viewers will likely just have to tune into these episodes to learn more about Dead City.

When will The Walking Dead: Dead City be released?

There is no official release date for The Walking Dead: Dead City.

However, AMC has promised it will drop sometime in 2023, as will the Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoffs. Currently, the release dates for these are also unknown.

This means that, along with Fear the Walking Dead, fans of the original TV series will get four shows set within The Walking Dead universe next year, most likely spread out over the entire year.

One of these shows will likely fall into the same timeslot as The Walking Dead, but it is unclear yet which one will fill the mighty shoes of the original zombie apocalypse series.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.