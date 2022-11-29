The Walking Dead: Dead City will take place a few years after the end of the original series

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan will appear in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credits: AMC/Jace Downs

It’s strange to think that AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, has now concluded. However, at least there is a slew of spinoffs to fill the void next year.

Already, the network teased fans with a bonus scene featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) during the Season 11 finale which aired on November 20.

Along with this, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) was set up to go on a big adventure to find Rick and Michonne after discovering from Judith (Cailey Fleming) that his friend was still alive.

However, it is already known that Daryl’s trip will alter dramatically when he somehow wakes up in Europe with no idea of how he even got here.

While AMC may have set up these two spinoffs, one that was missed in the last episode was The Walking Dead: Dead City, which features Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

This means that viewers are not sure what to expect when the series drops next year.

Charlie Solis as Bartender and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

The Walking Dead: Dead City will take place a few years later

According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren Cohan revealed that Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will unfold a few years after what happened in the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead.

“When we pick up in New York, it’s a few years later,” Cohan said.

She then went on to explain that it tied in with her final conversation with Daryl Dixon about exploring the world outside of their community.

“In my mind, there is sort [of] this hopeful renewal at the end of the season of going out and exploring in the ways that we’ve seen her go do before. But I think this time with her family it’s about staying in communication about their joint plan to do this and forge new roads.”

Unfortunately, though, this gives very little by way of explaining how Maggie and Negan wind up separated from the main group and exploring Manhattan, where Dead City will be based.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

The Walking Dead: Dead City is expected to drop in April

While little news has been released about how Negan and Maggie wind up in New York City, according to Digital Spy, we may not have long to wait to find out.

It is believed that The Walking Dead: Dead City will drop sometime in April of next year, meaning there are only a few months until we can find out more.

It is unclear if this will be the first of the three new Walking Dead spinoffs dropping next year, since the Rick and Michonne one is a limited series of only six episodes, meaning it could certainly drop first. However, AMC has not given a release date yet for that show so viewers will have to wait a little longer before they find out more.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere in April on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.