The Walking Dead: Dead City will see Maggie’s ‘greatest weakness’ exploited

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

As yet, there is no official news of when The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere. However, we do know that the Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spinoff will air sometime in 2023.

Other details are still scant, other than the new show will be set several years after Season 11 of The Walking Dead. In addition to this, it is also believed Negan will arrive in Manhattan well before Maggie.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead concluded by revealing that Negan was moving away from the communities and Maggie was finally in a good place.

Although, she wanted to continue exploring the surrounding lands, leading many to believe that this would somehow explain how she wound up in New York City.

However, AMC has continued to be tight-lipped regarding how we get from the conclusion of The Walking Dead to the events unfolding in Dead City, leading to plenty of speculation.

And, most notably, many viewers are assuming Maggie’s son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), might somehow come into play as he has yet to be seen in any of the promotional images or clips for the new spinoff series.

Kien Michael Spiller as Hershel and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Lauren Cohan confirms Maggie’s ‘greatest weakness’ will come into play

Because of Hershel’s absence — as well as Negan’s wife, Annie (Medina Senghore), and their child — it is assumed this will be the catalyst around which the drama will revolve in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

And this is something that Lauren Cohan also recently hinted at in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“When we go into the new show, Maggie’s greatest weakness is definitely exploited,” Cohan revealed.

The actor did not officially confirm what exactly she meant by that but it has previously been shown in The Walking Dead that she will do anything to protect Young Hershel.

The actor also added another cryptic clue about the new series.

“Sometimes it’s not the big things that are the hard things, it’s the little things. And those little things become very, very big things because they are our own blind spots, and they are our own greatest weakness.”

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

Maggie will also struggle with the new terrain in Dead City

Along with whatever personal struggles she will be facing, there is another more concrete issue at hand as well: a new terrain.

Previously, in The Walking Dead, Maggie lived in more rural areas. However, Manhattan, where Dead City is based, is anything but that.

“She has to go through this new terrain of going into New York City. That’s going to be really difficult and physically challenging,” Cohan said.

Along with this, it has been previously revealed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan that Negan will have fallen back into his old ways over the years the pair have spent apart and that is very likely to dredge up further conflict between them as well.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere in April on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.