The Walking Dead: Dead City: Negan will head to Manhattan first and Maggie will follow

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan will appear in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Since news broke on the Maggie and Negan spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, viewers have been wondering how the pair winds up in Manhattan together.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has despised Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) since he bashed her husband’s head in with a baseball bat named Lucille.

Since then, Negan has been a prisoner of Alexandria and eventually became a fully-fledged member of the community. But for many, the past could not be forgotten.

By the conclusion of The Walking Dead, Maggie and Negan had finally come to an uneasy truce after Negan proved himself to her.

But that is a long way from becoming besties and winding up on a road trip to New York City.

So fans are wondering how this all comes about.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

No hints were given in Season 11 about The Walking Dead: Dead City

In the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead, there was little by way of clues involving how Maggie and Negan wind up in Manhattan.

It was suggested that Negan was leaving the community, and it is known that his wife, Annie (Medina Senghore), is pregnant with their child. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Negan will move away in order to establish his family with Annie.

Maggie also revealed that further exploration of the world was still needed.

These hints are all that give viewers any indication of how the pair will wind up outside of their normal communities.

However, it has now been revealed that Negan will wind up in Manhattan well before Maggie gets there.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

Negan arrives first, then Maggie will follow

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that Negan will make his home in New York City.

“Look, we know that he’s going to run off to New York City,” Morgan said.

Already, it has been established that The Walking Dead: Dead City will take place a few years after The Walking Dead concluded, so this means that Negan could have been in NYC for some time before Maggie and he meets up.

And things will still be tense between them.

“As uneasy of an alliance it is that Maggie and Negan have, I think Negan being out of Maggie’s line of sight for a couple years is still never going to make what happened for her go away,” Morgan revealed.

“I don’t know if us getting along in any way is going to last. I don’t know if it can.”

Morgan also gave further clues about what to expect in the new series.

“It’s him and Maggie, and there’s not a lot of people with him,” Morgan added. “So, if I do the math on this, he’s going to be in trouble. It’s going to be a bad combination for him.”

As yet, though, it is unclear why Maggie decides to go to Manhattan and whether she is going there because she is actively looking for Negan.

Most likely, these details will not be revealed until closer to the premiere date for this new spinoff series.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere in April on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.