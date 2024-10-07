The View’s Joy Behar urged to retire on her birthday

Joy Behar recently celebrated another birthday on The View, and amid the good wishes, some critics think it is time for her to hand in her notice.

Joy will turn 82 years old on October 7, 2024, and her show, The View, celebrated last week since she would be off on her actual birthday.

Already close to retirement, Joy works a shortened week like her co-worker, Whoopi Goldberg. Joy fills in on Fridays for Whoopi and is then off every Monday.

Most 82-year-olds are at home resting or traveling around, enjoying their time, and not working as hard as Joy is at her age.

Joy, Whoopi, and Sunny Hostin’s contracts are up for renewal, so as Monsters and Critics have reported, everyone is wondering if this will be their last year on the show.

While many of Joy’s fans are happy to wish her well on another birthday, as one has done on X (formerly Twitter), not everyone feels the same way.

Today is the official Birthday of the amazing, talented, hilarious @JoyVBehar from @TheView! Out of respect I won't post her age, but she don't look over 50. #TheView pic.twitter.com/Wxmf3c507x — Chris Michael Ward (@ChrisMichaelW) October 7, 2024

The View critics weigh in on Joy Behar’s birthday, calling her ‘old’

Many fans have wished Joy a Happy Birthday, but a few say it is time for her to retire and move on from The View after watching a clip from the show.

Joy Behar had a “tag sale” during her birthday celebration on The View, and critics comment that it may be time for her to move on.

One detractor said to Joy, “It’s time to retire,” while another fan shared, “I can’t believe Joy is 82; she looks amazing!”

Joy Behar urged to retire on her birthday. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

A critic is urging Joy Behar to retire. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another person criticized Joy even further while wishing her a Happy Birthday. They said, “Happy Birthday, Joy. You are getting Old.” then they went on to say it was time for her to retire.

While Joy’s future with The View is up in the air unless her contract gets renewed. She has not said anything about retiring lately, but she will probably not retire until she is good and ready.

Nathan Lane sends Joy Behar a special gift on her birthday

Nathan Lane stopped by The View to promote his newest project featuring the Menendez Brother’s story and had something special planned for Joy.

Joy loves Nathan and even calls him her “first ex-husband.” Since they are longtime friends, they enjoy some easy banter. Nathan surprised Joy with a gag gift for her birthday.

Nathan said that since Joy was still a “hot Italian woman” he ordered her some “hot Italian pizza” that was delivered by a young stripper.

Joy was irritated at her last birthday celebration on The View, but this year she seemed to be enjoying herself much more.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.