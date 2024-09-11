The View’s abrupt schedule change leaves some Sunny Hostin fans scrambling

For most of the nation, The View seemed like its regular political-heavy self midway through the week, something that fans come to depend on during this season of a presidential election.

Some areas, including New York City and New Orleans, preempted The View, and loyal viewers could not watch it, leaving them scrambling for answers.

Usually, fans are vocal about The View running reruns of previously recorded episodes without warning, so people will still tune in.

This time, it seems that some fans of Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg were unable to watch the show at all, prerecorded or not.

Many fans were looking forward to the ladies’ commentary after the recent Trump/Harris Presidential debate, which occurred midweek, and to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

Fans react as The View is pre-empted mid-week

The anniversary of 9/11 is felt deeply by New Yorkers each year, and the occasion caused some New York channels not to air The View in favor of a memorial service.

A fan remarked about the change in New York City on X (formerly Twitter). A fan tried to direct fans of The View to another local channel to try to watch the show. Another fan tried to find the show on another channel as well.

Fans scramble to find The View in their area. Pic credit: @UCANTKEEPABLKM1/X

A hurricane is coming to another part of the country. According to 4WWL, Hurricane Francis is set to tear through parts of Louisiana.

Another fan in Louisiana posted about the show not being on in their area. The fan said, “Today’s show is pre-empted because the local channel thinks we want to watch hurricane updates 24/7.”

A fan remarked about missing The View. Pic credit: @LApurpleiris/X

There is good news for fans who must miss the show for these reasons or because they cannot DVR it on regular days.

The View is now airing complete episodes on its YouTube channel. Viewers can click on the page to watch entire episodes.

Whoopi takes time to remember 9/11 on The View

During the episode aired on September 11, 2024, Whoopi remembered the tragedy that struck America twenty-three years ago.

The tribute to those lost during 9/11 was a fitting start to The View on the anniversary of the devastating acts of terrorism.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.