The View is changing things up with a new show: Here’s what we know

It looks like The View is changing things with a new show coming, and it seems that one of the current ladies will not be joining the new venture.

The View has Whoopi Goldberg as its mainstay moderator, while Joy Behar fills in on Fridays so Whoopi can have an extended weekend each week.

The View typically airs live episodes Monday to Friday, with reruns that air during their holiday breaks.

The show recently returned from one of these holiday breaks. Sunny Hostin gave the ladies some gifts from Puerto Rico before the news broke that she was dealing with some behind-the-scenes drama.

ABC has announced an exciting new change for The View, but it seems to be missing a key player, Whoopi Goldberg.

Sara Haines shared some details about the new show on a recent episode of The View.

We're taking Hot Topics into the weekend!



Watch 'The Weekend View' Saturday and Sunday mornings on @ABCNewsLive at 7:30 AM ET and 9:30 AM ET, streaming on Hulu, Disney+ or your favorite streaming platform. pic.twitter.com/TmgWGQ3xd3 — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2025

The Weekend View will premiere on January 11, 2025

The Weekend View will be a streaming show and will launch on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

According to ABC, the show will stream on the 24-hour ABC News Live service, available on Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, ABCNews.com, and the ABC News and ABC News Live apps.

A new episode will premiere each week at 7:30 AM Eastern and rerun all weekend long. It will include hot topics from the week and any pop-culture stories that break out during the week.

It looks like the new show will not have the familiar face of Whoopi Goldberg will not be involved in the new show.

Joy Behar will moderate the show, and Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro will fill the remaining slots.

They may film on Fridays, a day that Whoopi contractually has off each week, and where Joy fills in for her. That may be why Whoopi will not participate in the new endeavor.

Sara Haines is back with more What Would You Do? episodes

When Sara isn’t busy with The View and the new The Weekend View, she appears on ABC’s What Would You Do? show.

It is back for the new year with new episodes, and Sara is promoting it on her Instagram.

This time, the crew set up at a farmer’s market to show how people react in real-life situations, such as when someone gets verbally abused in public.

The show is a great way to show how humanity will come together and do what is correct if the situation presents itself.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC, and The Weekend View will stream on weekends.