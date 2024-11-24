The View alum Meghan McCain’s fight compared to the Real Housewives

Meghan McCain may not be on The View any longer, but she is still getting into fights with other ladies.

Meghan McCain was on The View for four short years between 2017 and 2021 and was “miserable” during that time as the lone conservative voice during that time.

She shared that sentiment on her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, which has since been renamed Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain.

While she is not sparring with any of the current ladies on The View, including Sunny Hostin or Joy Behar, she is still involved in arguments.

During a recent women’s summit, The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit, Kellyanne Conway had some mean things to say to Meghan, furthering their feud.

According to The Daily Beast, Meghan called Kellyanne and her previous husband, George Conway, “gross” on The View and other shows like Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen.

Eyewitness describe the scene as ‘like something from the Real Housewives’

The Daily Beast reports that eyewitnesses said the fight between Kellyanne and Meghan was “like something from the Real Housewives.”

Anyone familiar with the popular Real Housewives franchises on Bravo knows that the ladies on any Real Housewives know how to throw down in a fight.

Many of the ladies on Bravo, including Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, do not hold back during heated exchanges.

Kellyann and Meghan were co-chairs at the recent women’s summit in Washington, D.C., and got into an alleged altercation afterward.

Kellyanne reportedly confronted Meghan, saying, “I wasn’t going to say this while I was miked, but do you remember what you said about me and my marriage on The View? You called my marriage ‘gross.'”

Kellyanne went on to say, “Do you realize what you said and what you did?”

The eyewitness reported that Meghan apologized to Kellyanne, saying, “I don’t remember what I said that hurt you.” Meghan then walked away from the encounter shaken.

The View fans criticize Meghan McCain and Kellyanne Conway

It seems that The View fans do not like Meghan one bit. In a recent Reddit post, they called her narcissistic and Kellyanne “trash.”

One person said, “Narcissistic Meghan loves this because she can talk about her favorite topic some more: herself.”

Another poster called Kellyanne “trash” and then said, “I wished they would have fought physically.”

One last fan commented that Meghan loves to talk about her dad, the late Senator John McCain, even more than she likes to talk about herself.

Meghan reportedly apologized to Kellyanne, so perhaps this will squash the beef the ladies have with each other.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.