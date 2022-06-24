The Umbrella Academy: What is Project Oblivion?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 brings to light a brand new mission: Project Oblivion. Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Season 3 gave viewers a lot more insight into The Umbrella Academy backstory than previous seasons have given, or rather, tied some strings together.

For two seasons now, Five has been trying to stop the end of the world with his siblings, though he more often would rather work alone. However, he isn’t the only force at play trying to make things right away.

None other than alien father Reginald Hargreeves was trying to stop the apocalypse and save the timeline, as well as bring back an important person that he lost long ago. His way to make things right again is through Project Oblivion.

Reginald Hargreeves and Project Oblivion

While Five is working solo in Season 3, he comes across Pogo, the intelligent and modified human-like ape that helped raise them in their own timeline and helped the Sparrows in theirs.

A flashback scene reveals that Pogo was fired from the Sparrow Academy when he wouldn’t allow the children to be sent on a death mission. He explains to Five that that mission is Project Oblivion.

As the rest of the season plays out, viewers learn that Project Oblivion is Reginald’s own plan to reset the timeline and make things right again for his own sake.

However, resetting the timeline comes at a cost, one that he is more than willing to pay.

A mostly unspoken part of Project Oblivion is the fact that Reginald purposely allowed these super-powered kids to exist and grow up for the sake of sacrificing them later to reset the timeline and bring his wife back.

How is Hotel Obsidian connected to Project Oblivion?

Hotel Obsidian was built by Reginald and owned by him to conduct Project Oblivion. There are some hints that Klaus may know more about the project, but it seems if he does, that knowledge escaped him.

Hotel Obsidian protects the doorway into the alternate dimension and protects the living world from the deadly guardians that reside within the alternate dimension.

The secret door is hidden within the White Buffalo Suite. If one enters the door and travels down the dizzying, glowing tunnel, they will find themselves in another version of the White Buffalo Suite that is entirely backward.

Hotel Obsidian and the White Buffalo Suit both act as a portal to the key to resetting the timeline and saving the world, so Reginald says. It’s possible it’s just another new timeline that will have to be saved later.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.