The Price Is Right host Drew Carey asks ‘What’s going on?’ after contestant plays ‘perfectly’ without big win

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey has seen many big winners on the game show stage taking home new cars, expensive trips, and other valuable prizes.

One contestant recently stunned Drew with a big win on the primetime show that almost left the host speechless.

In another recent highlight, Drew suggested that a contestant played a popular game “perfectly.”

However, the host couldn’t understand why she wasn’t achieving the big win one might expect.

It was one of several recent moments where a contestant won something, but not the highest amounts possible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans of the game show also reacted to the surprising moment from the nighttime episode, with several calling the game “rigged.”

Drew wonders ‘What’s going on?’ during contestant’s game

Several games and events have become popular from The Price Is Right, including contestants spinning the big Wheel and vying for Showcases or playing Cliffhanger and Plinko.

In Plinko, contestants can win big money by placing their chips correctly at the top of the gameboard and letting them fall to the money spots below.

The prizes are bigger during The Price Is Right at Night, and one contestant had a shot at winning $500,000 from the game.

“One at a time, put it against the wall, drop it. 100,000 right in the middle,” Drew instructed the contestant.

Her first chip achieved 500, which seemed fine with the contestant. She was OK with 1000 on her second chip, although Drew might not have been.

“100,000 in the middle. We want to give this away,” he said.

“Just do that. That should do it. Come on,” Drew said as her third chip landed on 1000.

That was the same result for her second-to-last chip, pushing her total to $3500.

“Come on in the middle! What’s going on?” Drew asked after she’d achieved a smaller amount than he expected.

“A hundred thousand in the middle!” Drew yelled before her final chip dropped.

It landed on 500, bringing her winnings to $4,000 as Drew told her to come down from the top of the game.

“You know you dropped each chip just perfectly. She really did,” Drew said as she shook hands with him and model Rachel Reynolds.

Fans suggested the game is ‘rigged’ after contestant’s surprising results

While many commenters celebrated the contestant winning some money, others seemed convinced that the show rigs Plinko against contestants.

One commenter called the video “Absolutely surreal” and said, “That game is definitely rigged!”

“I think the game is rigged,” another said.

Another commenter told the host to stop telling contestants that “the big money is ‘right down the middle’ every single time.”

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

“Hey she walked away with more cash than she had started with! Congrats!!!” a commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “Plinko and the wheel is rigged,” but a commenter replied, “From personal experience, it’s not, lol.”

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

According to Drew, they wanted to give away some big money during the nighttime show, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

It’s also not the first time viewers have called out the game show for having “rigged” games. Other moments have included contestants’ spins of the Wheel or the popular Dice Game that several have won.