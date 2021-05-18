The Owl House Season 2 release date revealed for 2021: Here’s when it’s coming out

An official release date for The Owl House Season 2 has been confirmed. Pic credit: Disney Channel/YouTube

Disney Channel’s fantasy-comedy series The Owl House has been hugely well received by both children and adults alike since it arrived on our screens back in 2020.

The series follows an eager teenage girl, whose life is turned upside-down when she discovers a portal to another realm where humans are, well, not so popular.

Here Luz befriends a series of weird and wonderful creatures, including a rebellious witch named Eda, and her tiny yet ferocious demonic sidekick, King – who actually was once King, and seeks to restore her former name.

While Luz has no magical abilities, that doesn’t stop her from pursuing her dream to becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice.

The quirky animation was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 had even aired, and luckily for fans, the wait won’t be long.

The new series is set for release on June 12, 2021, and will be airing each Saturday morning at 10 am PT/ET on Disney Channel.

In addition, the new episodes will also be added to DisneyNOW on the same day in the US.

It’s expected that the new episodes will also arrive on Disney+ for those who don’t have access to the Disney Channel itself.

A new opening title sequence for the new season was also revealed on Monday. Take a look below!

How many episodes in The Owl House Season 2?

The second season of The Own House is set to be split into two parts.

Creator Dana Terrace confirmed that Part 1 will consist of 10 episodes, while Part 2 will contain 11.

While part 1 will air from June 12 until August 14, the second half of the season is yet to be revealed.

Alongside all of the original cast returning, the guest voice cast for season 2 includes Peter Gallagher, Felicia Day, Harvey Guillén, Nik Dodani, Alex Lawther and Debra Wilson.

The Owl House renewed for Season 3

Akin to Season 2 being confirmed ahead of Season 1, Season 3 of the Owl House follows a similar pattern, as the third installment has already been given the green light – with one major change.

Season 3 will see Disney ditch the usual episodic format in favor of three super-sized specials that will each run for around 44 minutes.

While no official explanation as to why the decision was made, the new change has sparked rumors of the show’s end.

However, this doesn’t mean any less excitement for the two promised seasons on the way!

In a press release, Disney Channel’s Senior VP of Television made the following statement, “Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience. We’re eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three.”

The Owl House Season 2 is expected to premiere on June 12, 2021.