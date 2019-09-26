The Man in the High Castle Season 4: Amazon reveals first few minutes ahead of release date

The Man in the High Castle Season 4 is the final installment of Amazon’s original drama. The series follows an alternate history set between two parallel universes — one of which has Nazi Germany and the Japanese Empire win World War II.

Season 4 of High Castle has a premiere date and a sneak peek released by Amazon, which confirms the final season continues where the third finally left off. The first few minutes of Season 4, which you can watch below, features Juliana Crain escaping Nazi custody by traveling to an alternate reality, but not before being shot by American Nazi John Smith.

The Man in the High Castle Season 4 will feature 10 episodes that will be released on November 15.

What to expect in High Castle Season 4

The final season of The Man in the High Castle will focus on the resistance rebellion with Juliana Crain at the helm. The Black insurgent movement, which was introduced in the third season, will continue to be an independent faction of the rebellion.

The fourth season will explore Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido background and family as he is torn between the ones he loves and his duty to country. Reichsmarschall John Smith will continue to oversee the Nazi development of the portal after watching Juliana Crain escape.

During Comic-Con earlier this year, Rufus Sewell (John Smith) revealed that Season 4 will explore the rift between his character and his wife Helen. In the third season, Helen took their children away as she continues to rebel from being a model Nazi wife after the death of her son Thomas.

Also in Season 4, Juliana Crain gets to know the alternate universe version of John Smith. Season 3 newcomer Wyatt Price is going to look for new allies after running into some trouble with the resistance.

All 10 episodes of The Man in the High Castle Season 4 premiere on Amazon Prime on November 15.