The main cast of Boo, Bitch and where to find them online

The cast of Boo, Bitch and where they are online. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Netflix’s new comedy miniseries Boo, Bitch featured a huge cast fit with several main characters and many side characters as well.

The cast was able to win over the hearts of fans with their performances and touching stories as the comedy series turned into a bit of a coming-of-age tale. Each cast member seemed to embody their character perfectly, leaving fans wanting more info.

Though there are many cast members, there are a few that are more of the main cast than the background character— though all were great. Here’s a look at the main cast and where they can be found online.

Lana Condor as Erika Vu

Lana Condor steps into the role of Erika Vu, a nobody in high school who was branded the forgetful nickname Help Who by one of the school’s biggest bullies to make her that much more forgettable.

By all definitions, Erika is a nobody who is just trying to be someone— and needs a little push from her best friend to just be herself.

Playing Erika Vu is Lana Condor. Lana has been in several different roles before, as she was seen in X-Men: Apocalypse as Jubilee and has done some voice acting work as Casey McGarry in BoJack Horseman and Kaoru in Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

In recent years, she became noticed for her main role as Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys trilogy, where she plays another high school outcast who is slowly becoming someone and finding love.

Lara can be found on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Zoe Colletti as Gia

Up next in the roster is Erika’s best friend Gia, who is trying to help her friend learn to live her best life and be true to herself as they finish high school and prepare for what’s next.

Gia is a quirky and anxious girl played by Zoe Colletti. Zoe’s previous roles include Dakota on Fear the Walking Dead, but her acting resume doesn’t end there.

Zoe has been featured in A Boy Called Christmas, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, City on a Hill, Rubicon, Skin, Wildlife, and Annie.

She has also been in a few series, such as Mercy, Past Life, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She’s also cast in Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

Zoe uses Instagram and TikTok.

Mason Versaw as Jake C.

Jake C. is one of three Jakes at high school. His clique is comprised of the two other Jakes and their friend Archer.

Jake C. is the most popular, rather kind though not always the brightest, and has been dating Riley, the main antagonist, for most of high school. Erika has liked Jake since freshman year and is hoping to finally get her chance with him.

Mason Versaw portrayed Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… Boom! and was Simon in HBO Max’s recent Gossip Girl reboot. Like Zoe, he has made a few appearances on television, namely in Blue Bloods, and he was in the movie Sex Appeal.

Described by costar Michael Solomon as “a snack,” Mason can be found on Instagram.

Aparna Brielle as Riley

Riley is the star of their high school; the most popular girl that no one dares go against because she can ruin them immediately. She doesn’t care if anyone likes her so long as they’re afraid of her, and she’s driven to get what she wants.

Aparna Brielle took on the role of Riley perfectly. Aparna has previously appeared in A.P. Bio, Swiss and Lali Hijack Hollywood, and The Dead Girls Detective Agency.

She’s also had roles in films such as Grimm, God Incorporated, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and the Hunt for Black Eyed Kids. She’s been in a few shorts, Afterlifetime, Intruder, and Dinner with Wendy, and is slated for a role in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s upcoming spy show for Netflix.

Aparna can be found on Instagram.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin

Gavin is a medium that hangs with the school’s occult club, The Afterlifers. They are a group of kids that allegedly have supernatural powers and their main goal is to find ghosts and communicate with the dead.

Though he is first introduced as a background character, he quickly becomes an important role in the series and secures main character status within the last few episodes.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor played Parker Rooney for Disney’s Liv and Maddie and came back for the role in Jessie. He also starred in American Housewife and The Stranded.

Along with his acting, he voice-acted Jin in Abominable and has had appearances in the television series Modern Family, Knight Squad, and Good Luck Charlie.

Tenzing can be found on Instagram and Twitter.

Jason Genao as Devon, AKA Stinky

Devon got the short end of the stick back in third grade— when Erika Vu let out a noxious fart and blamed it on him. Since then, he was only known as Stinky and tried to redeem himself with constant showering and body spays.

Though Erika does her best to try to help him, she seems to only make matters worse and he doesn’t want her help to begin with.

Devon AKA Stinky is played by Jason Genao, who Netflix fans might recognize from his role as Roby Martinez in On My Block. He also starred as Napoleon in The Get Down.

Jason has made a few appearances on television and in films, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Logan, and God Friended Me. He has also been in shorts Gucci Guilty: Recuerdo and The Priest.

Jason can be found on Instagram and Twitter.

The lovable side characters

Along with the main cast, there were several enjoyable and hilarious side characters that really completed the series.

First, the rest of the Jake Squad. Jake M. was played by actor Michael Solomon and Jake W. was played by Conor Husting.

The two Jakes were really focused on just finishing high school and maintaining polite relationships, while the last member of the Jake Squad, Archer, played by Austin Fryberger, was trying his best to hook up with Riley after Jake C. broke up with her.

Lea was an enjoyable character as well. Played by Jami Alix, Lea was Jake M.’s girlfriend and is said to have formerly been a band geek. To keep her social standing, she will do anything for Riley, and it’s true, as fans will see her practically wait on Riley hand and foot.

Other lovable characters were the other members of the Afterlifers. Fans met Raven (Abigail Achiri), Brad (Reid Miller), and Sail (Savira Windyani).

Another longstanding character was Alyssa (Alyssa Jirrels), a high schooler who gave birth to her baby in a hot tub— not knowing she was pregnant. She and her baby are recurring characters throughout the series.

Boo, Bitch is now streaming on Netflix.