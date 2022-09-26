The Last of Us: HBO drops the very first trailer for their TV adaptation

Bella Ramsey stars as Ellie in The Last of Us. Pic credit: HBO

Fans of the video game, The Last of Us, are now able to get their very first look at the TV adaptation.

HBO has been developing this series for some time now with the original announcement being made in March of 2020.

The story “takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” according to HBO.

“Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Already, there has been plenty of hype regarding the TV adaptation not only from gaming fans as Chernobyl’s writer Craig Mazin joined the team along with Chernobyl’s director Johan Renck.

The cast line-up is also a delight for fans of Game of Thrones with Pedro Pascal portraying Joel and Bella Ramsey stepping into the role of 14-year-old Ellie.

Now, HBO has released its very first trailer for the new series.

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, as seen in Season 1 of The Last of Us. Pic credit: HBO

The Last of Us trailer is released

The new clip is set to the haunting Hank Williams tune, Alone and Forsaken, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the trailer opens with Joel walking down a street as the camera pans to a sign alerting people to the cordyceps infection and what to look out for.

This is a real thing, being a parasitic fungus that can turn ants into zombies. Except, in the world of The Last of Us, it is people who become zombies.

A variety of bleak images are shown including a chain around a person’s foot, people — including Ellie — hiding in a tunnel, and a destroyed city.

Ellie and Joel are then shown standing behind a glass wall, a zombie on the other side, giving viewers their first look at what the undead will be like in this series.

“This is your chance, our best shot,” a voice says over the top of the song. “You keep her alive and you set everything right.”

Fans of the video game will likely have a better understanding of what all this means but for viewers, it certainly sets the scene for what to expect when the HBO series drops.

When will The Last of Us premiere?

Even though a new trailer has been released for The Last of Us, HBO has not yet released a premiere date.

The clip does announce that viewers can expect to see it drop in 2023 but, unfortunately, that’s all we have so far.

But, at least, fans have their very first chance to set their eyes on this exciting new series.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO Max in 2023.