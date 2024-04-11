The Good Doctor hiatus: When will new episodes return?

For the first time in a long time, The Good Doctor has fans talking for all the right reasons.

The soon-to-conclude ABC medical drama recently killed off fan-favorite Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin).

We watched this week as the characters reacted to their fallen friend and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Now, the series is taking a hiatus to give fans time to process the heartbreak before returning with its final four episodes.

The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7, will air on ABC on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 10/9c.

ABC has released a promo for the next episode, and it looks like everyone is still slowly trying to piece things back together after their grief.

A man claiming to be Jesus shows up at the hospital

Jordan (Bria Samone Henderson), who delivered Asher’s eulogy, is seen desperately trying to find a kidney donor for her patient.

Things take a surprising turn when a carpenter, played by Scandal alum Guillermo Diaz, arrives at the hospital determined to donate a kidney.

However, Jordan is left in shock when she realizes the man thinks he’s Jesus and tries to get Shaun (Freddie Highmore) to take whatever he’s saying with a pinch of salt.

The short and sweet promo concludes with Jordan being surprised when the man tells her that he can see she’s still trying to process the grief of losing Asher.

Has the man paid attention to the headlines, or has someone else filled him in on the happenings in the area?

Will Jordan find closure following Asher’s death?

It’s a compelling case that will keep Asher in the spotlight despite Galvin’s departure from the show.

Despite The Good Doctor Season 7 not expected to be the final season initially, the show has done an excellent job of starting the process of wrapping up all of the storylines of our beloved characters.

The season kicked off with Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) navigating life as parents, and it’s been interesting watching that play out as the final season has progressed.

Even if it wasn’t meant to be the end, it seems things were naturally getting to that point anyway.

The cancellation is still a bitter pill for fans because the show deserves a pre-planned last hurrah. It has commanded high ratings for a show airing in the 10/9c hour in the past.

ABC is switching up its schedule

The decision to end The Good Doctor comes as ABC is switching up its schedule thanks to the success of The Golden Bachelor and 9-1-1.

Reality TV is much cheaper to produce than scripted originals, so the network will lean more into unscripted formats if they work well.

9-1-1 is a massive scripted series that the network poached from FOX. Its Thursday numbers have been some of the series’ best in years.

ABC is also parting ways with Station 19 but staying in business with Grey’s Anatomy for another season.

The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 10/9c. Stream full episodes on Hulu.