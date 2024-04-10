The Good Doctor delivers a heartbreaking goodbye for Asher Wolke following his tragic death

We knew it was coming, but it didn’t make it any less difficult.

The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 6, found the St. Bonaventure staff reacting to and processing Dr. Asher Wolke’s (Noah Galvin) death.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Asher was brutally killed off in an antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ attack while confronting a group of people destroying a synagogue.

The cliffhanger left Asher out cold, and Tuesday’s new episode picked up with the beloved character’s funeral.

In one of the series’ most heartbreaking moments, Asher’s friend Jordan (Bria Samone Henderson) gave the eulogy and opened up about how they became friends despite coming from very different worlds.

“I’m a devout Christian from Oakland, and he was an orthodox Jew-turned-atheist from Brooklyn,” she began.

Asher’s closest friend delivered a heartbreaking eulogy

“But when we met at St. Bons, he became my closest friend.”

Jordan noted that her fallen friend “had a way of making you feel like he saw the best version of you, but he still loved you at your worst.”

Jordan added that she understood his strength as he survived many hurdles in his life, including leaving behind “the people he loved to be the person he knew he was inside.”

“He was stubborn and opinionated, and he had a strange affinity for grandpa sweaters. He made a crazy good margarita, and he was just so, so much fun.”

Jordan believed her friend always did what he thought was right, and that led to him being gone “because of a couple of ignorant, hateful monsters.”

Jerome tries to move on.

As for Asher’s boyfriend, Jerome, the grieving process was proving to be difficult.

As Asher lay dying in the street, Jerome was waiting at their favorite restaurant to propose to him.

In an instant, Jerome’s life was upended forever, and he felt the depth of that loss throughout the latest episode.

Ultimately, Jerome was guided to find somewhere that reminded him of Asher, which turned out to be his locker at the hospital. Jordan stepped in to help him clean it out.

As if that wasn’t tear-jerking enough, many characters assembled in Shaun’s (Freddie Highmore) office, and Jerome shared gifts that Asher had gotten them.

Shaun says goodbye to his friend

“I will miss Asher,” a tearful Shaun said.

“He was a good friend.”

The tragic death of Asher occurred at the midway point of The Good Doctor’s seventh and final season, forever changing the trajectory of the show.

With four episodes to go, we know we’re getting appearances from original stars Antonia Thomas and Chuku Modu, but some other faces will likely be thrown in for good measure.

If you’ve made it to The Good Doctor Season 7, you know the show has had a revolving door of cast members since the beginning.

The Good Doctor’s series finale may not have closure

The cancellation of The Good Doctor came as writing was being completed on the 10-episode Season 7, so there’s also that worry that the conclusion won’t function as the series finale fans deserve.

ABC was doubling down on The Good Doctor a year ago with The Good Lawyer spinoff, but the network’s priorities have changed after the success of The Golden Bachelor and 9-1-1 jumping ship from FOX.

The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC. Full episodes are available to stream on Hulu.