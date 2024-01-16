The Gentlemen teaser trailer: Theo James plays gangster in Guy Ritchie Netflix Series

Netflix has unveiled an initial teaser for The Gentlemen, an upcoming streaming series created by filmmaker Guy Ritchie set to debut in March on the streaming platform.

Drawing inspiration from the original 2019 film, this new British drama series introduces a fresh set of characters.

The cast includes Theo James as the Duke of Halstead, Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass, the founder of a cannabis empire, and Kaya Scodelario as Bobby’s daughter and the operational leader of the empire.

Guy Ritchie, serving as the creator, co-writer, and executive producer alongside Matthew Read, also directs the first two episodes.

The original film featured Matthew McConaughey and a cast including Charlie Hunnam, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Critically acclaimed and commercially successful, the film garnered positive reviews and earned $115 million worldwide, surpassing its $22 million budget.

Theo James inherits a drug empire in The Gentlemen

In The Gentlemen, Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, unexpectedly inherits his father’s substantial country estate, only to discover that it’s part of a cannabis empire. The series unfolds as a host of unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld express their interest in the operation.

The description per Variety continues, “Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

The ensemble cast for the series also features Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz.

In addition to Ritchie and Matthew Read, the executive producers for the Netflix series include Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. Marc Helwig takes on the role of executive producer for Miramax TV, while Will Gould and Frith Tiplady serve as executive producers for Moonage Pictures. Hugh Warren is on board as the series producer.

Guy Ritchie is slated for several 2024 release

Guy Ritchie has a packed schedule for 2024, starting with The Gentlemen. Following the debut of his sequel series, his next film, inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, featuring Henry Cavill alongside Alan Ritchson, is set to hit theaters on April 19.

The British director is also at the helm of the movie Fountain of Youth, in which he collaborates with John Krasinski and Natalie Portman for Apple TV+.