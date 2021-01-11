The Flight Attendant Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Flight Attendant was the first major release for HBO Max when the streaming giant launched, and it was a massive success.

Thanks to star Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), the show was one of the most-watched HBO series of 2020, and while the ratings’ numbers were not released, HBO considered it a big enough success to warrant a second season for the series.

Here is everything we know so far about The Flight Attendant Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about The Flight Attendant Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Flight Attendant?

The good news is that there will be a second season of The Flight Attendant.

Variety reported that the HBO Max series starring Kaley Cuoco would get a second season as its first “word-of-mouth” hit since creating the premium streaming service.

The first season had eight episodes and finished the mystery of that season. However, there was room left at the end for future adventures for Cassie Bowden, and she will now get them.

The best news is that The Flight Attendant was supposed to be a miniseries, but the showrunner Steve Yockey said he has more in mind for future seasons.

“It was always the creative team’s intent to create a story that had a beginning, middle, and an end across eight episodes so that Cassie would have a complete and satisfying emotional arc, and so that her story could end,” said showrunner Steve Yockey.

“Then there’s this idea of, if we were going to do a second season of it, if that opportunity presented itself, it would probably another adventure with Cassie Bowden, flight attendant.”

Release date latest: When does The Flight Attendant Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when The Flight Attendant Season 2 will arrive on HBO Max, but shooting should start later in 2021.

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” said executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter in a statement.

“We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”

The Flight Attendant Season 2 cast updates

Kaley Cuoco starred in Season 1 of The Flight Attendant as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of partying with a dead rich guy in his bed.

While that mystery was all settled by the end of the season, Cuoco will be back for Season 2 with a new mystery.

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations, and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said Cuoco.

“We are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

Joining her in Season 1 were Michiel Huisman, T.R. Knight, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The second season could involve more of Rosie Perez’s character, who ended up involved in a huge situation that went unresolved in Season 1.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 spoilers

The Flight Attendant’s first season set up a mystery and solved it by the end, meaning that the second season arrives with a clean slate.

The HBO Max series was based on Chris Bohjalian’s bestselling novel of the same name.

In the first season, Cassie (Kaley Cuoco), a flight attendant who drinks too much, wakes up after a night of partying with a rich passenger (Michiel Huisman) to find him murdered in his hotel bed.

Cassie then sets out to solve his murder, which would help exonerate her from the crime, but she ends up involved in a web of high-tech, high-finance problems.

She also almost gets killed more than once, but the true heart of the show involved Cassie learning more about herself, working through a tough childhood, and seeing the value in making better choices.

What will Season 2 be about? Kaley Cuoco said they already had plans for more, despite only considering it a miniseries at first.

“I hope it doesn’t sound too cocky, but we have always had a vision for a season 2,” Cuoco said. “We have had a very clear path for what a season 2 would look like, and we know exactly what it’ll look like.”

“At the very end of episode 8, instead of ‘End of episode,’ I wrote, ‘End of Chapter 1,” said Steve Yockey. “So, I think that’s kind of how we’re thinking of it.”

Cassie possibly joining the CIA civilian asset program could open up the now sober flight attendant for some very fun future adventures.

HBO has yet to announce when The Flight Attendant Season 2 will premiere. However, Season 1 is streaming now on HBO Max.