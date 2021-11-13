The Flash Season 8 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Flash and Atom. Pic credit: The CW

The Flash is returning for the eighth season and it all starts with a giant crossover titled Armageddon.

Here is everything we know so far about The Flash Season 8.

This article provides everything that is known about The Flash Season 8 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 8 of The Flash?

The CW renewed The Flash for an eighth season earlier in 2021.

Deadline reported that The Flash was among several shows that The CW renewed during the pandemic since they were all known properties.

“Right now, we’re probably going to stay the status quo down the line with everything we have because a) they’re working and b) I’d rather have a known quantity on the air than an unknown quantity,” CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz said.

The Flash is the longest-running DC series on The CW.

Release date latest: When does The Flash Season 8 come out?

The Flash will return to The CW for its eighth season on November 16.

There will only be 18 episodes this season.

This makes it one of the last non midseason shows to launch. It was on hold until Supergirl wrapped up its run last week with its series finale.

The Flash will air at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Riverdale at 9/8c.

Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premiered on October 13. Superman & Lois Season 2 will be a midseason premiere.

The Flash Season 8 cast updates

Most of the main cast members are back this season, even though it was a close call.

Grant Gustin is back as Barry Allen/The Flash, and as long as he is here, the show should continue on.

His main supporting cast, though, had reached the end of their deals and they needed to re-up. Luckily, they did.

Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker came to an agreement on new deals and will return as Iris West-Allen and Caitlin Snow/Frost.

Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West, also came to a new deal and will be back for Season 8 as well.

Danielle Nicolet will be back as Cecile Horton.

There will also be a DC event again this season, but this time it will all take place on The Flash and won’t crossover to other episodes. The event is titled Armageddon.

Starring in that event will be Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk,

Tony Curran will be on Season 8 as Despero.

Rick Cosnett will also return to The Flash as Eddie Thawne in a flashback scene. Eddie died in Season 1.

Carlos Valdes left last season as Cisco Ramon. This will be the first year that Valdes and Cavanagh won’t be part of the main cast.

The Flash Season 8 spoilers

The Season 7 finale of The Flash showed Barry his wife, Iris, their future kids Bart and Nora, Jay Garrick, and the physical embodiment of the Speed Force taking on Godspeed.

They defeated the villain and locked him up in Iron Heights, and the two kids, Nora and Bart, stayed in the current time while Barry and Iris renewed their wedding vows.

The problem is that, to beat Godspeed, Barry had to bring the Reverse-Flash back to life. He escaped and that might play into what happens in Season 8.

Executive producer Eric Wallace told Deadline that Barry Allen will develop into a very confident and very powerful team leader this season.

He also said the show will go deeper into Barry and Iris’s marriage and the relationship between Joe and Cecile. The show also promises to bring in more villains, including some from the world of horror.

Then, there is the Armageddon event that starts the season.

This is a five-episode event that brings in characters from across the Arrowverse and it will center on the battle with a powerful alien.

It appears this is where Tony Curran comes in as the bad guy Despero. For fun trivia, this was the villain from the very first issue ever of Justice League of America in 1960. All five episodes will feature on The Flash.

The Flash Season 8 Armageddon trailer

Here is The Flash Season 8 trailer.

The trailer starts with The Flash running through the city and he states that he is about to do something impossible.

He then faces the bad guy from Armageddon, Despero, who said he came a long way to find him. He tells Flash he will end his existence and yells Barry he has seven days.

The trailer then shows Flash putting his team together, with Black Lightning, Atom, and more coming to his side.

The Flash Season 8 premieres on The CW on November 18.