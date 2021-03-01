The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will explore how ‘The Blip’ affects the MCU

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pic credit: Marvel

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to push the MCU in a new direction on Disney+. The teaming of the popular characters will address who becomes the new Captain America.

But the series will also have another unique touch: It will examine exactly how the MCU adjusts to the after-effects of Thanos wiping out half the planet and their return.

The Blip

The most shocking moment in MCU history may be the end of Avengers Infinity War when Thanos snaps his fingers while wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. This causes exactly half of all life in the universe to turn into dust.

That was topped in Avengers Endgame, where a five-year time jump showed the world trying to move on. In a time-travel adventure, the Avengers gathered the Infinity Stones and used them to bring back everyone lost.

Spider-Man Far From Home revealed how the “reverse Dusting” unfolded and that those within the MCU called it “The Blip.” Wandavision also showed how Maria Rambeau was among those “dusted” only to be returned with no idea five years had passed.

While the rest of that series has only brushed on the events, Falcon and the Winter Soldier will explore how the vanishing and then returning of nearly four billion people have drastically altered the world.

The changed world

Both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes were among those lost in “The Blip.” Each is dealing with the trauma of being wiped from existence and then returning.

The series will also discuss the contrast between those who lived through the five-year span and those who don’t grasp how bad things became.

Showrunner Malcolm Spellman compared the Blip to current events in how the world has to adjust to such a traumatic moment.

“There’s no hiding from the fact that four billion people in the MCU disappeared for five years, and then came back. And our show picks up from there and directly talks about what the world feels like to be in flux and dealing with one global issue. When the pandemic hits, and the entire planet has to come together and deal with it, the synergy there is perfect.”

Anthony Mackie added to Disney twenty-three magazine that, “after The Blip, the big thing now is: ‘How do we all fit in?'”

Zemo’s rise

Daniel Bruhl as Helmut Zemo in the MCU Pic credit: Marvel

It seems the Blip galvanized Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), the terrorist behind the events of Captain America: Civil War. It’s unsure if Zemo was lost in the Blip or survived, yet he is now turning into a more villainous figure.

The promos show Zemo now wearing a mask matching his comic book counterpart. It also appears he’s taken on the title of “Baron.”

Head writer Kari Skogland shared how Zemo has been shifted due to the Blip’s effects.

“He’s very exciting to bring back because we’ve left him in a very dark place. And it’s interesting to go with him on this journey. What was fun about working with Daniel and all three of them is that we go on a very unexpected ride and we discover things about Baron Zemo we didn’t anticipate. As a result, we feel satisfied that the character is much more complex than we originally knew.”

Obviously, Bucky has a beef from how Zemo framed him for terrorist attacks and tore the Avengers apart. Sebastian Stan noted that “Both Bucky and Zemo still have a bone to pick — certainly with each other, but maybe also with the world. So, his very inclusion was inevitable, in my opinion.”

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be bringing plenty of action, it also promises to shine a light on how the world moves on following such a uniquely epic event and that the Blip will continue to play a role in the MCU for some time.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19.