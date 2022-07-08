The Duffer Brothers planned one more death in the Stranger Things finale

One character was saved from death this season. Pic credit: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, initially told fans that there would be five major character deaths at the end of Season 4.

However, when it came time to tally up the main characters who were gone, the total only came to a solid four.

The reason why may be explained now, as it was revealed that they initially planned on killing off one more character but eventually changed their minds.

Duffer Brothers initially planned on killing Enzo in Stranger Things

The Russian security guard with a heart, Enzo, was nearly killed off at the end of Season 4, but the Duffer Brothers had a change of heart.

Apparently, one version of the final script called for the deaths of Eddie Munson, Dr. Brenner, and Enzo, aka Dimitri.

However, Enzo quickly became a cast favorite as they changed their mind and allowed him to live— for now.

Matt Duffer told Collider, “He ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

Although it seems like a somewhat small change, it’s rare for the Duffers to change their scripts after they’re done.

Matt added, “When we’re breaking a season, that is one of the first things we’re talking about is, where do we want this story to end up? I don’t think we’ve deviated truly in any season for the finale, we’ve always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here.”

Will Enzo be back in Stranger Things Season 5?

Other than being alive, Enzo’s fate is largely unknown to viewers. He was saved from death by Demodog, but his story doesn’t have much more information than that.

However, fans are hopeful that he will be back for Season 5 since he hasn’t been killed off at this time.

There is no confirmation whether or not he’ll be back for Season 5 or even when Season 5 is set to be released. Fans are only hoping it won’t be another three-year wait for the true finale of the series.

The end of Season 4 left fans with a lot of questions regarding the character’s fates, the fate of Hawkins, and the promise that Vecna is sure to come back. As for Enzo, fans will have to wait until more details are confirmed to see if he’ll be back.

Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.