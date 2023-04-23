The Diplomat Season 2: Will Netflix renew the series?

Keri Russell garnered rave reviews for her role in the Netflix political thriller The Diplomat.

The first season concluded on Thursday, with fans of the series wondering if Netflix will greenlight a second season.

Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom who acts to defuse an international crisis and works to build alliances in London.

In the series, Wyler attempts to balance her marriage with her husband, who is also a diplomat, as she settles in London.

The actress, who starred alongside husband Matthew Rhys on The Americans, has opened up about taking on the role.

The Netflix series is created by Debora Cahn, who wrote for Homeland, The West Wing, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Here is everything we know about The Diplomat Season 2.

Will there be Season 2 of The Diplomat on Netflix?

Netflix is yet to give The Diplomat the go-ahead for a second season officially.

However, the reaction and performance of the series on the steaming platform are encouraging.

The series debuted at number one on the Netflix charts, which is a credit to the much-hyped series.

In addition, it scored an 89 percent rating from critics and 86 percent for audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix will likely bring the series back due to its potential and cliffhanger conclusion after eight episodes.

Keri Russell opens up about her role on The Diplomat

In an interview with Netflix, Russell, along with Rufus Sewell, who plays her husband Hal Wyler on the series, opened up about their character’s dysfunctional marriage.

When Russell was asked about what she loved or was unsure about Kate and Hal’s relationship, she responded:

“What I loved is the constant discomfort and sweatiness and nervousness and just overall unpolished quality of her –– matched with the bossiness to everyone, which I think is really funny. And the thing I don’t like is how much she has to say. I would love to not ever have to speak. I could just mime my scenes.”

The pair talked about particular scenes in the series that may be considered spoilers for those who haven’t watched it yet.

Who will return in The Diplomat Season 2?

If the series is to return, fans can expect The Diplomat main cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, and Ato Essandoh, to return.

In addition, recurring cast members such as Celia Imrie, T’Nia Miller, Miguel Sandoval, and Michael McKean will also likely reprise their roles.

What release date for Diplomat Season 2 should fans expect

Netflix will likely announce a renewal in a few months if they are bringing it back. Season 2 will likely return in the Spring or Summer of 2024, with most of the production taking place this year.