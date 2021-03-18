Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
News

The CW casts Kaci Walfall as DC Comics heroine Naomi


Kaci Walfall Naomi
Kaci Walfall as the CW’s Naomi Pic credit: Imdb/DC Comics

A new heroine is about to join the Arrowverse.

The CW has cast Kaci Walfall in the title role of the DC Comics character, Namoi. They also fleshed out three more roles for the pilot for the new series.

Who is Naomi?

Created by Brian Michael Bendis in 2019, Naomi McDuffie believed she was a typical teenage girl living in Port Oswego. A huge fan of superheroes, Naomi was struck by tales of an alien ship landing in town years before.

Naomi soon discovered the ship and the shocking truth: Her “father” was an alien from the planet Rann who had come to Earth on a spy mission. He fell in love with Naomi’s mother and stayed on the planet. 

Naomi is a refugee from an alternate Earth where the ozone layer’s collapse caused a wave of radiation to grant twenty-nine humans superpowers. This set off a massive war that nearly ravaged the planet. 

Naomi’s actual parents were among those beings, and she was the first offspring of a superpowered couple. Fearing an enemy would come after her, they sent Naomi to this different Earth.

Discovering her origins led Naomi to unlock her genetic powers of flight, super-strength, and energy blasts. She has been trying to learn to be a hero while hoping to find a way to return to her homeworld to save it. 

The CW show

Naomi
Naomi Pic credit: DC Comics

Details are tight on how much of the comic the series will adapt. Given that the Arrowverse established alternate worlds, it wouldn’t be difficult to work Namoi’s complex origins. 

Cast as Naomi is Kaci Walfall, best known for the Starz drama Power and Broadway’s The Lion King. The character is described in the press release as “an effortlessly cool and confident high school student.”

The CW also cast Alexander Wraith as Dee, a local tattoo parlor owner. He’s also a Thanagarian alien who has an uneasy truce with Naomi’s father in the comics. 

Cranston Johnson will star as Zumbado, who owns a local car lot. The comic version is actually one of the twenty-nine super-beings from Naomi’s world who becomes a ruthless tyrant.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

It’s unsure whether the series will follow that or change the character.

Finally, Camila Moreno will star as Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop and has a crush on Naomi. 

Acclaimed writer/director Ava DuVernay will helm the series with Jill Blankenship. No casting news yet for roles such as Naomi’s parents. 

Naomi joins a slate of CW pilots that includes a revival of the Powerpuff Girls and a reboot of the cult sci-fi series The 4400. While filming has yet to begin, the chances are strong the Arrowverse adds more power to its ranks. 

Michael Weyer
Latest posts by Michael Weyer (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Elizabeth Tulloch reveals how she won the role of Lois Lane
John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick Flash joining Stargirl in Season 2
The Flash may be adding Green Lantern to the Arrowverse
Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) from an alternate universe in Supernatural. Pic credit: The CW
Supernatural: The Winchesters are confronted with their doppelgangers
Sam and Dean investigate werewolves on Supernatural season 15. Pic credit: The CW
Supernatural’s Eric Kripke tweets mini-script with Sam and Dean facing coronavirus
Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) gets captured on The Flash. Pic credit: The CW
The Flash: new episodes scheduled to return April 7, no new episode this week
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x