The Curse of Oak Island: Something big is in the works as brand-new heavy equipment arrives on the island

Something big and new is happening on the island, as a new contractor started delivering equipment en masse yesterday.

It was reported that yesterday was a “crazy busy day,” with a constant convoy of equipment, tractor-trailers, and dump trucks crossing the causeway.

This has led to a buzz of excitement among fans who reckon a big project is underway.

As usual, we’re grateful to Nova Scotia local and blogger Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway for posting a series of photographs of interesting-looking equipment.

Much of this new kit came from a contractor new to the island called Soletanche Bachy Canada, a construction company that describes itself as “providing innovative geotechnical solutions.” The firm boasts of being experts at the “age-old art of foundation building” and claims to have “revolutionized soil technologies.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to the local blogger, the guys started moving the equipment early in the morning and continued throughout the day.

There appeared to be a lot of pumping equipment, which has led to speculation they may be attempting to remove the flood water from the Garden Shaft.

Or perhaps they’ve encountered a flood tunnel in an entirely new location and want to shut it down.

Oak Island team may be pumping water from several Money Pit locations

Last season, the guys used an underwater camera to explore a cavern dubbed Aladdin’s Cave in the Money Pit area. The murky water made it hard to see anything, so perhaps the guys decided to drain and dig the underground chamber.

It may also be part of an effort to drain the swamp, but that is unlikely as they already have adequate equipment for that task.

The most likely options are draining the Garden Shaft or another flood shaft.

These flood tunnels are thought to be ancient booby traps that cause flooding when anyone gets too close to the treasure. Maybe Soletanche Bachy Canada has been tasked with solving this problem once and for all.

The Curse of Oak Island fans show excitement over new development

Of course, fans had their own ideas about what may be happening, but most agreed that the Fellowship of the Dig must be about to pump a large quantity of water.

One fan said the Oak Island team “are getting serious now” and suggested they are about to “get rid of the flooding problem in the money pit.” They also stated that modern pumps are much more efficient than those from decades ago.

Pic credit: @Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway/Facebook

Another fan agreed, stating, “Looks like they are exploring or shutting off a flood tunnel.”

A third commenter confidently claimed they “definitely must have found something” because “that’s some very expensive machinery big investment.”

Pic credit: @Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway/Facebook

There are now just three months until the start of The Curse of Oak Island Season 12, and until then, fans can merely speculate about what’s been discovered.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is expected to return in November 2024 on History.