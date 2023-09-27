The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 gets November 2023 premiere date as Lagina brothers return to the Money Pit

History has revealed the official premiere date for The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 — and it’s just weeks away.

The hit show will debut on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9/8c, the network has revealed.

According to History, the new season will see Rick and Marty Lagina attempt to solve the globally famous treasure mystery, which has hung over the island for 228 years, with their “boldest plans ever.”

The season description hints that the focus this year will be on the island’s famous Money Pit as well as Lot 5.

Official never-seen-before promotional artwork shows Rick and Marty Lagina staring down intently at a gold light, as it reflects in their sunglasses.

The season description reads,

This season, continued dig efforts take place within the infamous Money Pit, Lot 5 and beyond while stunning discoveries continue to be unearthed on Oak Island. Additionally, the team’s research leads them to embark on the most monumental journey overseas yet that will offer new and shocking evidence that could finally connect the Knights Templar to this centuries long tale. Could it be that this year marks the end of the world’s longest-running treasure hunt? Tune in to find out! History

Season 10 of The Curse of Oak Island ended back in May with the revelation that there was likely treasure within 15 feet of the so-called “garden shaft”.

It came after the team discovered a string of significant finds during the season, including an ancient Roman coin found on Lot 5 and a barter token which had a similar composition to the 14th-century cross previously found.

Oak Island, which lies off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada, has been battered by a string of recent storms in recent months, as documented by Facebook page Oak Island From The Other Side of the Causeway.

The Facebook page, which often gives fans a glimpse as to what is going on the island, has reported a large amount of action on the island this year, including in recent days.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 premieres on November 7, 2023, at 9/8c on History.