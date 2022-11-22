The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team travels to England in search of Templar knights

Charles Barkhouse will join Marty and Alex Lagina to hunt for Templar Knight connections to Oak Island. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10, Episode 2 hits our screens tonight, and it’s a field trip for the guys as they head across the pond to merry ole England to search for connections between Oak Island and the medieval Templar knights.

At the end of last week’s season premiere, the team spoke to Knights Templar expert Gretchen Cornwall, a UK-based author and researcher on all things Templar.

She’s already appeared on the show before. In Season 6, Gretchen, author of The Secret Dossier of a Knight Templar of the Sangreal, advised the Lagina’s that the medieval Templar Knights were great engineers, and she believed that Nolan’s Cross served as a marker for buried Templar treasure.

However, in last week’s episode, Gretchen, via video link, urged the guys to leave Oak Island and come to Royston Cave, located about 50 miles north of London. Gretchen explained to the guys that she believes the cave proves a link between the Templar knights and Oak Island.

According to the Royston Cave website, a secret chamber was accidentally discovered by workers in 1742, but it has remained a source of puzzlement to historians ever since. The chamber features numerous carvings, the meaning of which remains a mystery.

Without going into detail, Gretchen assured the guys that the carvings are “Templar related” and that they would recognize many of them from Oak Island. A bold claim indeed, and one that Marty decided he wanted to investigate himself.

Is the Ark of the Covenant buried on Oak Island?

There has been a long-held theory among Oak Island theorists that when the medieval Templar knights were disbanded by the King of France in the 14th century, members of the group transported religious artifacts from Jersualslem to Oak Island for secret burial. These included the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail, among others.

Marty told Gretchen that he and his son, Alex Lagina, have always been the most skeptical about the Templar connection; therefore, they would be the ones to investigate. And they’ll be joined by Oak Island historian Charles Barkhouse.

The History Channel synopsis reads:

“While on a research mission in England, Marty, Alex, and Charles are thrilled to uncover more evidence connecting the Knights Templar to the Oak Island mystery.”

Oak Island team will personally examine Templar knight secret chamber

And in a preview for tonight’s episode, the guys can be seen in the secret chamber in Royston, as Gretchen tells them, “This is a secret Templar chamber commemorating the voyage to Oak Island.”

Marty and Alex examine a secret chamber rumored to be connected to the Templar knights. Pic credit: History

Hopefully, Marty and the guys will be able to determine if that is the case.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Thursdays at 9/8c on History.