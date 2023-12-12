The Curse of Oak Island preview: The guys find a humanmade entrance into Aladdin’s Cave

This week, on the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island, the team believes they have found a humanmade entrance and an exit into the cavern dubbed Aladdin’s Cave in the Money Pit area.

The Fellowship of the Dig has likely been mentally processing the info from the Muon topography survey, which gave them three underground targets to aim for. These anomalies, all found under the surface in the Money Pit area, are considered likely spots for buried treasure.

On tonight’s Season 11 Episode 6, viewers can expect the team to chase the anomaly called Aladdin’s Cave. This feature was picked up by the Muon detectors at about 160 feet below the ground, to the southeast of the Garden Shaft.

This location is intriguing because the guys already did a preliminary investigation of the spot last year when they encountered a void about 30 feet long and 12 feet wide.

On that occasion, they popped a camera down a borehole shaft and observed a couple of features they suspected may have been humanmade.

Well, a preview for tonight’s show states that the team uncovered new humanmade structures that appear to be an entrance and an exit to the cavern.

Is Aladdin’s Cave Marty Lagina’s secret treasure chamber?

Last week, Marty Lagina said they stopped investigating the cavern last year because they couldn’t see an entrance leading inside. However, the Muon data implied there is an entrance, and if the guys manage to pinpoint the entrance tonight, then that could be a game-changer.

This could be the elusive secret chamber Marty has always believed is lying just out of their grasp. Hopefully, it’s a secret chamber full of valuable loot.

In tonight’s episode, the guys will put another camera down to investigate this Aladdin’s Cave. It’s unclear what they’ll find, but a preview had surveyor Steve Guptill commenting, “This is way different to anything we’ve seen.”

This murky footage was taken inside Aladdin’s Cave under the surface of Oak Island’s Money Pit area. Pic credit: History

The History Channel has called this episode The Grand Opening, and the episode synopsis reads:

“After the Muon data reported a compelling target in the cavity known as Aladdin’s Cave, a void where high traces of gold and silver have been found, the team discovers what appears to be manmade entrances and exits into the curious cavern.”

More artifacts uncovered on Oak Island’s Lot 5

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, the archaeologists examining rectangular and circular stone features on Lot 5 keep finding more and more artifacts.

The circular feature seems to date back to the 18th century, the same period as the Garden Shaft, and the guys are hoping to find out why it appears to have been deliberately hidden.

Oak Island archaeologists discovered a handle-shaped object on Lot 5. Pic credit: History

This week’s episode will see the archaeologists unearth an ancient-looking handle. And you can expect the guys to uncover even more compelling clues tonight.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.