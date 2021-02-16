The Curse of Oak Island preview: A tough decision haunts the team, which direction is the Money Pit

Rick Lagina is determined to find out where the stone roadway leads. Pic credit: History

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the team is faced with a difficult decision; they know they’re close to the Money Pit, but time constraints mean they can only choose one direction to dig.

Last week, we saw the guys stumble upon what they suspect is the Tupper Shaft, a searcher tunnel constructed in 1850.

If they’re proven correct, then the historical documents claim they’re a mere ten feet away from the Money Pit.

Get our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

But as always with Oak Island, there’s a catch.

Every year the Fellowship of the Dig finds themselves in a race against time and the onset of the Canadian winter. This year the guys had even less time than usual to study the island as the Covid-19 pandemic delayed most of them from arriving.

They have since done their best at playing catch-up, but unfortunately, once again, time is of the essence.

It seems the team has two options when it comes to the deep core drilling at the Money Pit. There are two areas they wish to explore, but they have only time for one. The preview showed the guys agonizing over which way to go.

As is so often the case, it’s left to Marty Lagina to make the big decisions, and he tells the guys to dig to the west.

Is the Oak Island team heading to the Money Pit?

Our fingers are crossed that this was the right decision, and the preview suggests that it was, as it shows the team hitting a large quantity of wood.

Geologist Terry Mathieson seemed to confirm this and sounded super positive: “That’s exactly what we were hoping for!” he exclaimed. “We’re heading to the Money Pit,” he added, with a big grin on his face.

The other main area of operation this season is the stone roadway at the swamp. The team of archaeologists have been slowly (too slowly for some) uncovering the road, trying to figure out where it goes.

In the preview, archaeologist Aaron Taylor gladdens the heart of Rick Lagina when he states: “everything’s telling me it’s turning up to the Money Pit.”

This is exactly what we’ve all been hoping for! Follow the mysterious stone brick wall, guys.

The History Channel episode description reads:

As the team meticulously uncovers the swamps stone roadway, they hit on the first signs that it could be heading toward the Money Pit.

So fingers crossed that that the guys doing the borehole drilling and the folks at the stone roadway will soon converge at some point near the treasure.

Gary Drayton’s find of the week

Also, in this episode, metal detectorist Gary Drayton discovered some fancy-looking musket decoration, which Rick suggested was a sign of wealth.

Gary Drayton found some a decorative motif from an old musket. Pic credit: History

Probably a good idea to get an expert opinion there, Rick.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.