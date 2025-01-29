The Curse of Oak Island fans compare Season 12 to ‘Groundhog Day’ and slam narrator

Every long-running series goes through a handful of rough patches, but fans of History’s The Curse of Oak Island are making their voices heard after the most recent episode felt like a rerun.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 has featured renowned treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina returning to the elusive island in search of more treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island, Season 12, Episode 10, is the latest installment, and viewers are growing impatient with its direction.

The series is a significant investment, and the constant teases about finding treasure seem to be setting the show up for failure because viewers are due a payoff.

So far this season, there hasn’t been much of that.

Fans took to the official Curse of Oak Island Facebook page to criticize the lack of excitement, with one fan declaring that the series has become the movie Groundhog Day.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is repetitive

We completely agree that the series has become a bit too repetitive, to the point that it’s becoming a chore to follow.

“I agree,” another viewer responded to the above comment.

“And I have almost reached sky limit with the narrator,” the critic added.

A third viewer said they “gave up” on the show three seasons ago and believe they “haven’t missed anything.”

Robert Clotworthy’s narration drew the ire of fans on Facebook. The common consensus was that he repeated things countless times throughout the episodes.

One fan reasoned that the narrator offers a “five-minute recap” every time the show returns from a commercial break.

“They need to introduce everyone in every scene, too,” the viewer added before saying that everyone already knows “who these people are.”

The viewer had a theory for how the episodes are being padded out.

“They have to stretch the time of every episode now because there isn’t much going on at this point.”

The Curse of Oak Island needs a shakeup

The series should be all thriller and have no filler for a sixty-minute-long episode.

Maybe the longer seasons should be reworked into smaller, more concise outings that deliver on The Curse of Oak Island’s promise to find treasure.

Sadly, that won’t happen soon because The Curse of Oak Island remains a force in the ratings.

Plus, the prior four seasons clocked in at 25 episodes apiece, so there’s a good chance we still have 15 more episodes this season.

Can The Curse of Oak Island turn things around before viewers flee for good? We sure hope so.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.