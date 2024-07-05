The Curse of Oak Island: As US celebrates Independence Day, work continues north of the border

The Curse of Oak Island team has been working hard this week with “truck load after truck load” piling over the causeway between the island and the Nova Scotia mainland.

Rick and Marty Lagina might be Michigan boys, born and raised, but there was no time to stop and celebrate the US Independence Day yesterday as work continued unabated.

Of course, the guys and the many Canadians that make up the Fellowship of the Dig may have taken some time off to celebrate Canada Day on Monday, July 1.

We don’t know what the guys did on Monday, but Oak Island was full of activity.

The fine folks at the social media blog Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway posted two fresh snaps of dump trucks crossing the causeway toward the island.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The blog claimed many people, including cast, crew members, and tourists, were going back and forth all day. The island is supposedly closed to tourists this summer, but many fans are determined to get through.

Summertime is the busiest time on Oak Island

The blog also included a third picture showing the War Room and Interpretative Center complex with multiple vehicles parked outside.

The caption read, “Truck load after truck load of stone on a very breezy Thursday! Lots of traffic including workers, film crew, cast and tourists. No shortage of dust!”

These images follow others taken three weeks ago, which showed a large excavator digging in the swamp and Smith’s Cove. The guys have largely stayed clear of the Cove in recent seasons, which begs the question: Have they uncovered something new?

Smith’s Cove was home to five stone box drains, which were likely used as part of the booby trap system that floods the Money Pit when anyone gets too close.

The Cove was also where metal detectorist Gary Drayton uncovered the famous lead cross, dating back to the 1300s or 1400s.

Oak Island’s Gary Drayton celebrated Canada Day

Meanwhile, Gary marked Canada Day with a celebratory post. He posted a picture of a Canadian and a Nova Scotian flag against the background of the sun setting over Mahone Bay.

Gary captioned the post, “Happy Canada D’eh my Canadian friends #Internationalmanofhistory #bobbydazzlerhunter #novascotia.”

His post picked up hundreds of likes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 is expected to return in November 2024 on History.