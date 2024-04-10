The Cleaning Lady writes out Arman following Adan Canto’s death

Adan Canto’s tragic death earlier this year left The Cleaning Lady with a big decision to make.

How would it write out his character?

The actor played the scene-stealing Arman Morales on the FOX hit’s first two seasons.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the recent Season 3 premiere of The Cleaning Lady left Arman wounded but still very much alive.

As the season progressed, his closest allies desperately searched for him after going missing.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3, Episode 6, brought Arman’s storyline to a chilling conclusion when Thony worked with his family to get him back from his captors.

Tuesday’s shocking episode found everyone working together to bring him home, but Thony (Elodie Young) learned that Dante (Clayton Cardenas) may have been responsible for Arman’s capture.

Arman’s journey comes to a tragic conclusion

That forced her to confront the inevitable: Was she being played by the people she thought were in her corner?

In a high-stakes chase scene, Thony and Fiona (Martha Millan) catch up with the vehicle transporting Arman.

Before they got a chance to react, one of the people from Arman’s vehicle aimed a gun at Thony, forcing Arman to fight his captor.

Just when it seemed like he was getting the upper hand, a shot was fired, and we witnessed the truck flying off a cliff, with everyone inside likely dead.

Thony was shocked to the core and could only look on as her lover perished.

The Cleaning Lady has changed following Adan Canto’s death

Given that Canto could not film scenes for The Cleaning Lady Season 3, the show did an excellent job of using technology to have his likeness during his final scenes.

Now that Arman has been written out, the show’s tone has changed as we head into the final episodes of the season.

Will Thony be driven by grief to go after the people she believes to be responsible for his death, or will the show pivot and pick up with another storyline?

How did Adan Canto die?

Canto passed away in January following a private struggle with appendiceal cancer.

He was 42.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” reads a statement from FOX and WBTV in January.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth, and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife, Stephanie, their children, and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

The Cleaning Lady airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on FOX. Full episodes are available to stream on Hulu.