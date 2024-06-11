The Boys to end with Season 5 on Prime Video

The Boys remains one of Prime Video’s biggest shows, so we’re sad to report that it’s ending.

Series creator Eric Kripke announced on X on Tuesday morning that The Boys Season 5 will conclude the superhero drama.

“The Boys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!” he shared on the social media platform.

“Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought,” he added.

“Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in TWO DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kripke is well-known for having arcs mapped out for several years at the beginning of a show’s run.

The Boys is a megahit

Supernatural, one of his other big hits, was supposed to end after Season 5, but it went on for another decade because it was a huge success.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

The later seasons of that show weren’t exciting, so perhaps the decision to end The Boys is to ensure it goes out while it’s still strong.

Many shows end their runs later than they should, but The Boys wrapping up while viewers still want more is the best way to go.

The news comes days ahead of The Boys Season 4, which launches on Thursday with its first three episodes.

Now that we know the show is ending, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming season sets up the final chapter.

In the past, The Boys has taken significant big storytelling swings that have solidified it as appointment TV.

The success of The Boys has also paved the way for spinoffs, including Gen V, which scored a speedy renewal upon its launch last fall.

The Boys Season 4 is poised to be shocking

Given the franchise’s success, there’s a high chance that more live-action series in The Boys’ Universe will materialize.

Few shows have breakthroughs, but The Boys has been a strong performer since its 2019 launch on Prime Video.

The Boys Season 4 stars Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karl Urban (Butcher), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (MM), Chase Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko).

The series regular cast is rounded out by Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir II), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Claudia Doumit (Vic the Veep), Cameron Crovetti (Ryan), Valorie Curry (Firecracker), and Susan Heyward (Sister Sage).

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict, and Elliot Knight have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Thursday, June 13, on Prime Video.