The Blacklist Season 8 producers reveal how show picks up from Season 7 early finish

The Blacklist Season 8 is ready to return to television and the season premiere is right around the corner.

The Blacklist starts its eighth season on Friday night, November 13, at 8/7c on NBC.

The Blacklist Season 8 premiere

The Blacklist had to end its seventh season early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is no need to worry about missing out on anything because the producers say they will jump right back into the mix in Season 8.

Season 8 will pick up where things left off, and the first three episodes of Season 8 will be what was supposed to be the final three episodes of Season 7.

This means that the new season will be three episodes shorter, but at least the producers know that the season will be shorter and plan accordingly.

This means that the three final episodes of Season 7 were reworked and will no longer play out like a season finale, but as the start of a new season with the new journey for Red (James Spader) and Liz (Megan Boone).

Liz chose her mother over Red, and now both Red and the task force are in the dark concerning what is happening with Liz.

“We’re going to watch them catch up in real-time and see what it does to not only the Red-Liz relationship but to the relationship of everyone else in the task force,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp said to Entertainment Weekly.

The Blacklist Season 8 promo

NBC released a promo for The Blacklist.

The synopsis reads: “Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with her mother, Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins).”

It is scary to look at how the roles have changed as Red said that he had met some very scary killers in his life, but none like Elizabeth.

In Season 8 of The Blacklist, Elizabeth is working with her mother and appears to be targeting Red.

“In this season, it’s so unusual because we’re starting with all the great stuff that we were going to end last season with,” Bokenkamp told ET Online. “So we just dive right into a really accelerated, urgent, direct pickup of where we left things off. It gives us a lot of juice as we launch the season in a way that we’ve never really been able to before.”

The Blacklist Season 8 returns on Friday night, November 13, at 8/7c on NBC.