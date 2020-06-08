Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Terry Crews responds after ‘black supremacy’ tweet sparks backlash


By Leave a comment
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews came under fire on Twitter over “black supremacy” comment. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has responded to the backlash that his “black supremacy” comment sparked on social media.

Crews, 51, who hosts America’s Got Talent, faced a backlash on social media after posting a tweet on Sunday:

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Although Crews did not explain what he meant by “black supremacy,” he came under fire on Twitter for his comment.

Among Twitter users who responded to Crews’ comment were actor Tyler James Williams, comedian Godfrey, the activist Kevin Powell,  actor Orlando Jones, actor Jeffrey Wright, and the journalist Karen Hunter.

Many tried to counter his reference to “black supremacy” by insisting that it does not exist.

The backlash came amid mass protests in multiple U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, and Washington D.C., following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

Terry Crews responded to actor Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams — the Walking Dead actor who also co-starred with Crews on Everybody Hates Chris — was one of several stars who tried to rebut Crews’ comment.

Williams understood Crews’ tweet as a rebuke directed at black activists who were supposedly alienating their white supporters because they wanted to fight racism alone.

Williams tweeted that no one was calling for “black supremacy.” He argued that blacks activists had good reason to be wary of “white people who put on a good face and claim they ‘aren’t racist’ while operating and benefiting from the privilege of a clearly racist system.”

“We’re not trying to do this alone. We know we can’t, but we refuse to have allies who won’t go the distance.”

Crews responded to Williams

Crews responded to Williams, saying he did not mean to say that “black supremacy” exists and that he was only saying that blacks have to work with whites to defeat racism.

Comedian Godfrey insisted there is no such thing as”black supremacy”

The comedian Godfrey also took Crews to task over the issue of “black supremacy.”

“No such thing as Black Supremacy. That is a tactic that racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It’s called gaslighting. Black pride isn’t anti-white.”

Crews tweeted in response, saying that he wasn’t talking about white people but about people he described as “gatekeepers of Blackness” within the black community who, according to Crews, arrogate to themselves the right to “decide who’s black and who’s not.”

Crews also had a brief exchange with the activist Kevin Powell. Crews insisted that his critics misconstrued his words.

Crews later tweeted that people who were calling him a “coon” or “Uncle Tom” were the black supremacists.

The two terms are used in the black community to disparage blacks believed to be trying to ingratiate themselves with people considered to be racists or white supremacists.

Crews had posted an emotional video about George Floyd’s death

Crews’ tweet came after reacted to George Floyd’s death by posting a video on Instagram in which he spoke with emotion about how he saw himself in Floyd.

It also comes after Crews and other Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members announced they were donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network to help George Floyd protesters.

Crews is best known for playing Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x