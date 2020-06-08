Terry Crews responds after ‘black supremacy’ tweet sparks backlash

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has responded to the backlash that his “black supremacy” comment sparked on social media.

Crews, 51, who hosts America’s Got Talent, faced a backlash on social media after posting a tweet on Sunday:

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Although Crews did not explain what he meant by “black supremacy,” he came under fire on Twitter for his comment.

Among Twitter users who responded to Crews’ comment were actor Tyler James Williams, comedian Godfrey, the activist Kevin Powell, actor Orlando Jones, actor Jeffrey Wright, and the journalist Karen Hunter.

Many tried to counter his reference to “black supremacy” by insisting that it does not exist.

Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/cprFHDQMVJ — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 8, 2020

dude…black supremacy? Really? This statement would have been perfectly fine without that ridiculous phrase. Please read more and/or have someone else craft your tweets. #majorfail. (note: it would have been okay to NOT say anything) — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) June 8, 2020

The backlash came amid mass protests in multiple U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, and Washington D.C., following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.

Terry Crews responded to actor Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams — the Walking Dead actor who also co-starred with Crews on Everybody Hates Chris — was one of several stars who tried to rebut Crews’ comment.

Williams understood Crews’ tweet as a rebuke directed at black activists who were supposedly alienating their white supporters because they wanted to fight racism alone.

Williams tweeted that no one was calling for “black supremacy.” He argued that blacks activists had good reason to be wary of “white people who put on a good face and claim they ‘aren’t racist’ while operating and benefiting from the privilege of a clearly racist system.”

“We’re not trying to do this alone. We know we can’t, but we refuse to have allies who won’t go the distance.”

Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will. No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We’re just vigorously vetting our “allies” because time & time again they have failed us in the past https://t.co/d5BDTTATd9 — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) June 8, 2020

Our people are tired of white people who put on a good face a claim they “arnt racist” while operating and benefiting from the privilege of a clearly racist system. We’re not trying to do this alone. We KNOW we can’t. But we refuse to have allies who won’t go the distance. — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) June 8, 2020

Crews responded to Williams

Crews responded to Williams, saying he did not mean to say that “black supremacy” exists and that he was only saying that blacks have to work with whites to defeat racism.

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Comedian Godfrey insisted there is no such thing as”black supremacy”

The comedian Godfrey also took Crews to task over the issue of “black supremacy.”

“No such thing as Black Supremacy. That is a tactic that racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It’s called gaslighting. Black pride isn’t anti-white.”

I love you as a friend Brother Terry. But I disagree with you 100 %. No such thing as Black Supremacy. That is a tactic that Racist whites use to counteract our rebellion to their horrific treatment of us. It's called Gas lighting. Black pride isn't anti white. — godfrey (@GodfreyComedian) June 8, 2020

Crews tweeted in response, saying that he wasn’t talking about white people but about people he described as “gatekeepers of Blackness” within the black community who, according to Crews, arrogate to themselves the right to “decide who’s black and who’s not.”

I agree. I'm not discussing white people here. there are "gatekeepers of Blackness" within our own community who decide who's Black and who's not. I have often been called out for not being "black enough". How can that be? https://t.co/Tt9Og866x6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews also had a brief exchange with the activist Kevin Powell. Crews insisted that his critics misconstrued his words.

This makes absolutely no sense, makes very Black self-hating assumption that Black folks would actually try to do harm to White people in major ways, when there is no proof in history of any such behavior even remotely close to White supremacist behavior. Please read books, sir. — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) June 8, 2020

Terry, with all due respect, given your platform, you cannot just post something like that even remotely suggests that Black people would fall into "Black Supremacy" if we battle White Supremacy without White people. — Kevin Powell (@kevin_powell) June 8, 2020

Crews later tweeted that people who were calling him a “coon” or “Uncle Tom” were the black supremacists.

The two terms are used in the black community to disparage blacks believed to be trying to ingratiate themselves with people considered to be racists or white supremacists.

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews had posted an emotional video about George Floyd’s death

Crews’ tweet came after reacted to George Floyd’s death by posting a video on Instagram in which he spoke with emotion about how he saw himself in Floyd.

It also comes after Crews and other Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members announced they were donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network to help George Floyd protesters.

Crews is best known for playing Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.