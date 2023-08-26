Taylor Kinney from Chicago Fire pops up on social media

A Taylor Kinney sighting took place on Instagram this past week.

The veteran actor isn’t active on social media, so any appearance is notable.

While there is still a mystery about his character on Chicago Fire, it’s good to see Taylor enjoying life.

Taylor stepped away from playing Lieutenant Kelly Severide Chicago Fire during Season 11. The exit wasn’t explained, but fans hoped it was a short-term absence.

When Severide didn’t return for the season finale, fans became more concerned.

As everyone waits for Chicago Fire Season 12 to arrive, no clarity on the situation has been provided.

Taylor Kinney on Instagram

Ashley Cruger posted a new photo to her Instagram page. The image features Taylor Kinney in it.

Taylor and Ashley are still dating, but this isn’t a couple that shares many private photos.

In the image shared below, the couple is seen enjoying a meal with several other people.

Taylor has his arm around Johnny Louch, the owner of The W Training Facility.

Taylor and Ashley were also recently seen at the Mozambique Restaurant & Lounge in Laguna Beach. It’s a restaurant that provides the taste of South Africa.

In April, Ashley shared a fun video on Instagram that had her riding on the back of a scooter with Taylor.

The couple can be seen smiling below as they head out on the track.

“It was a good time!!” Ashley wrote.

Taylor Kinney and Chicago Fire Season 12

Many question marks surround Taylor and whether he will be a part of Chicago Fire Season 12.

A new season of the hit NBC drama was already ordered, so it should return when the Hollywood strikes end.

On the show, Taylor’s character is on a secret arson investigation. He had been attending a training session in Alabama, but it was revealed that he had left to help on a case.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has gone to find her husband and bring him back to Chicago. The story seems intentionally open-ended in case the character is gone for good.

As for Chicago Fire Season 12, the show has been postponed due to the Writers Strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Production will only continue if the studios reach a new contract agreement with the actors and writers. And the outlook is not great, with negotiations breaking down again.

Past episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the Season 11 finale featuring the return of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Chicago Fire is streaming on Peacock.